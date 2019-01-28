‘Teen Mom OG’ Amber Portwood Reveals Her Son Is Teething, Shares Photo Showing His New Teeth

Parenting is wonderful, but not always easy. Over the weekend, Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood took to Instagram and revealed that her son, James, is teething. While teething is a necessary part of development, it isn’t always a smooth ride.

Amber shared a photo of her young son and two of his bottom teeth are visible. James is looking at the camera, but he isn’t smiling. Amber is also in the photo, holding onto her son.

Amber and her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, welcomed their son in May 2018. James is Andrew’s first child, but the reality show star’s second child. She also has a daughter, 10-year-old Leah, with ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley.

Fans met Amber on her episode of 16 and Pregnant in 2009. The television show showed Amber and Gary welcoming their daughter. Later, cameras followed the couple on Teen Mom OG and showed the struggles the couple went through. Amber spent some time in prison, but since her release, she has been working hard to get her life on the right track. She has also played an active role in her daughter’s life and is working hard to be a great mom for both of her children.

In June 2018, Amber spoke to US Weekly about the differences in being a mom at 28-years-old as opposed to being a mom as a teenager. She revealed that as a teenager she was “clueless.”

“I didn’t want to ask questions because I didn’t want to sound young or stupid … This is a chance for me to really show what kind of mother I am,” Amber explained.

Amber has come under criticism in the past for her parenting. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, fans slammed the reality show star for not spending enough time with her daughter. Amber fired back, though, for being “mom shamed.”

The most recent season of Teen Mom OG recently came to a close. There were some doubts as to whether or not Amber would sign back on for another season of the show after she had expressed her desire to quit. On both the reunion and the Backstage Pass special, Amber revealed that she was unsure if she would return for another season or not. However, as previously reported by Inquisitr, Teen Mom OG has reportedly been picked up for another season and Amber Portwood has decided to return.