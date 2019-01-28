Instagram Model Julianne Kissinger Flaunts Backside And Sideboob In Tiny Thong And Metallic Bikini

Instagram model Julianne Kissinger has started the year off with a bang and has flooded her social media page with red-hot photos in her barely-there outfits. Kissinger has posted six racy images since the start of the year in order to keep the interest of her target audience. The socialite chose to wear a particularly racy outfit in her latest Instagram offering and her fans just cannot get enough of the star’s curvaceous figure.

Kissinger wore a tiny metallic bikini that showcased a generous amount of side boob as she flaunted her profile and posterior. The 26-year-old single mother wore a thong which exposed so much of her backside she may as well not be wearing anything at all. Of course, Kissinger is no stranger to nudity and often posts rather risqué images online.

She wore her hair in a side path, with her loose wavy hair cascading over her shoulders and back. Kissinger chose to highlight her eyes and mouth with her makeup. She wore a defined brow, smoky eyes, and a rose lipstick.

The busty stunner, who has been previously been recognized by both Maxim and Sports Illustrated, posed rather suggestively for the camera. Kissinger peeked over her shoulder while standing at a full-length glass sliding door. Outside, a deck and chairs beckoned invitingly.

Kissinger is currently in Bali, Indonesia and seems to be enjoying the sunny weather. The Instagram starlet has been traveling for work and often shares snippets of her glamorous life with her followers. Julianne has 4.9 million fans who adore her racy photos.

This particular photograph has already garnered over 163,000 likes and it appears to be one of her more popular offerings. Judging by the impressive amount of comments, the verdict seems to be that her fans adore the snap of the buxom beauty.

One fan believes that she knows the reason that Kissinger is showing off her booty when she writes, “Wow you’ve been doing squats.” Another follower said that Kissinger looks “amazing as always” and encouraged her to “enjoy Bali.”