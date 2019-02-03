Top 10 Hottest Photos Of Tom Brady’s Wife Gisele Bundchen

The sizzling hot Brazilian supermodel continues to set social media on fire.

Gisele Bundchen was one of the most recognizable supermodels in the world long before her high-profile marriage to New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady made her a household name for sports fans. And 10 years after tying the knot with the five-time Super Bowl champ, Gisele is still known as one of the hottest social media stars on the planet.

The 38-year-old Brazilian beauty, who makes history as one of the highest paid models in the world, began her prolific career on the runway in the 1990s before taking flight as one of the winged Victoria’s Secret Angels from 2000 until 2007.

But in addition to her prolific modeling portfolio, Gisele Bundchen’s 15.1 million Instagram followers are still regularly treated to shots of her prancing and dancing on the beach and posing in her Intimates lingerie collection.

The gorgeous model, wife, and mom previously told Vogue the secret to her picture perfect figure is that she regularly moves her body in a variety of ways.

“I love moving my body in different ways,” Gisele told the fashion magazine in 2015. “I practice boxing, cycling, Kung Fu, yoga, surfing… It changes depending on where I am and what’s around me.”

Gisele Bundchen’s healthy living and physical lifestyle are apparent by the photos posted on her Instagram feed. Take a look at our roundup below to see 10 of the hottest pictures of the sexy supermodel.

In December, Gisele posed in a plunging lace dress. The model captioned the pic with inspirational advice for her fans.

No shoes, no problem. Gisele is on fire in a sexy orange bodysuit as she walks on the beach.

Last summer, Gisele treated fans to a peek at her purple polka-dot bikini. It’s clear by her frequent oceanside posts that Bundchen is a beach baby.

She’s got legs—and she knows how to use them. In May, Bundchen posed in a Versace “eco” dress at the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The Brazilian beauty knows that less is more. Gisele sizzles in an oversized shirt and thigh-high boots in this shot.

In 2017, Gisele posed in a sexy dotted dress and boots as she played the guitar–and it wasn’t just for show. The model really is is a talented guitar player as fans have seen on her husband Tom Brady’s Instagram posts in the past.

Back to the beach! Gisele Bundchen rocked a strapless black bikini in a beach shot in 2015.

Gisele Bundchen also modeled her Intimate butterfly lingerie collection in 2015. Because who needs to hire underwear models when you’re the hottest one around?

In 2014, Gisele Bundchen marked World Water Day with this amazing shot. The sexy star is barely covered by a cascade of water as she imagines life without it.

In one of her most memorable modeling poses, Gisele Bundchen posed nude for the cover of Vogue Brazil’s 40th anniversary in a shot by Dutch fashion photographers Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin. The May 2015 issue also marked the 20th anniversary of Gisele’s iconic modeling career.