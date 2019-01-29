Spoilers For ‘The Bachelor,’ Episode 4: Demi Burnett Monopolizes Colton Underwood, Rattles Group Date Ladies

Monday night brings Episode 4 of Colton Underwood’s journey on ABC’s The Bachelor 2019 season. He’s taking his remaining bachelorettes to Singapore for the next dates, and spoilers signal that Demi Burnett will be shaking things up once again.

As the Inquisitr has previously detailed, Demi will be on one of Colton Underwood’s group dates in Episode 4. They will be doing some shopping in Singapore, and a spoiler preview from ABC shows that Burnett will be quite aggressive during this outing.

ABC shares a sneak peek of Colton on this date with Demi and the others, and she pulls one of her boldest moves yet. The Bachelor spoilers indicate that she will end up getting a piggyback ride from Underwood as they’re shopping as a group. Viewers will have to tune in to see how she engineers this, but the other ladies certainly will be annoyed.

In her moments talking just to the camera by herself, Burnett makes it clear that she doesn’t allow herself to be intimidated by anybody else around her. She’s got her sights set on Underwood, and she’s going to do whatever it takes to keep his attention.

Several of the ladies will be frustrated by Demi’s tactics, but it looks as if Courtney Curtis may become especially annoyed. She is anxious to get time with Colton, and she’s left hoping that maybe she’ll have to just hold on and wait for more time in the coming week.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like that’s going to be an option. The overall preview for Episode 4 shows that at some point of this episode, as the ladies are dressed up, Demi and Courtney will butt heads and things get intense. Eventually, Bachelor spoilers hint that Curtis will walk away and end up in tears, wondering if she should just give up and go home.

Which lady comes out on top in this latest battle? According to Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve, Courtney will be left without a rose and Demi will be sticking around for now.

Is Colton Underwood really falling for Demi Burnett and could she snag his final rose? The Bachelor spoilers suggest that another bachelorette will soon emerge as a frontrunner and that Demi’s tactics may soon start to backfire on her.

Tune in to Episode 4 of ABC’s The Bachelor 2019 season to see how Demi Burnett snags this jaw-dropping piggyback ride from Colton Underwood. Spoilers hint that this move will really ruffle a lot of feathers and fans will be anxious to see how this all plays out.