Liam Hemsworth Reveals What It’s Really Like Being Married To Miley Cyrus

Liam's opening up about being married to Miley.

Liam Hemsworth is revealing what it’s really like to be married to Miley Cyrus after the couple tied the knot in a secret ceremony on December 23. Though they’ve been keeping their relationship pretty much on the down low since reconciling in 2016, Liam couldn’t help but have a rare gush over his wife in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight over the weekend.

As the Inquisitr previously shared, the twosome attended the 16th Annual G’Day USA Gala together on January 26, which marked their first public outing at a big event since they officially tied the knot last year.

While there, Hemsworth was asked about married life with the “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” singer, and it sounds like they’re most definitely still in the honeymoon stage.

“It’s the best. It’s the best,” Liam said of being married to Miley for the past month. “I feel so lucky to be with someone like her.”

The former The Hunger Games and Independence Day: Resurgence actor then described married life as “great,” reiterating that he feels “very lucky.”

Liam was in attendance at the big event to receive the Excellence in Film award and admitted to Entertainment Tonight that he was actually feeling a little bit embarrassed by all the attention being showered on him.

“I was just saying, I get embarrassed I get awards for acting because I already feel so privileged to do something that I love so much,” said Liam, who’s the brother of Thor star Chris Hemsworth.

“It’s such a great position to be in but I’m very thankful and grateful to receive this award. It’s really cool.”

Next up for the couple is one of the most romantic days of the year, Valentine’s Day, on February 14, and Hemsworth revealed that he’ll most likely be making a pretty public proclamation of love for his wife while celebrating for the first time as a couple.

“I’m definitely going to take that into account and try to top it,” he told EXTRA of his big plans, per the Daily Mail, referring to the gushing message Cyrus recently posted online for him for his 29th birthday earlier this month.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

The star also opened up about their top secret wedding, which happened at their home in Tennessee surrounded by just a handful of close family and friends. He even claimed that his and Miley’s big day didn’t actually have that much planning behind it.

“It was mainly immediate family, a spur-of-the-moment kind of thing,” Liam admitted while speaking to the outlet at the gala over the weekend.

“I am very happy to be where I am.”

As reported by People last month, Cyrus confirmed she and Hemsworth were officially married in a touching Instagram post on December 26, three days after the ceremony.