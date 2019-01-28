Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Won’t Be Spending Valentine’s Day Together For This Reason

This would be the royal couple's first Valentine's Day as husband and wife.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are one of the most talked-about couples in the world. Everything the two royals do spark avid interest from their adoring fans — particularly when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen out and about on the streets of London during one of their highly mediatized public appearances.

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, their fans were dying to know how the royal couple would be spending this special day — especially considering that this would be their first Valentine’s Day as a married couple.

As it turns out, however, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have very different schedules marked down for the date of February 14. In fact, the two won’t even be in the same country on Valentine’s Day due to an overseas commitment on Prince Harry’s part.

According to an announcement made earlier today by the Kensington Palace, Prince Harry will be traveling to Norway on February 14 to visit Exercise Clockwork. The official royal visit marks the 50th anniversary of Commando Helicopter Force and Joint Helicopter Command deploying to Bardufoss for extreme cold weather training, E! News is reporting.

While Prince Harry is staring down at a very chilly Valentine’s Day — given that Exercise Clockwork is located some 200 miles inside the Arctic Circle in North Norway — Meghan Markle will remain in the U.K. Since the Duchess of Sussex is six months pregnant, her husband will be making the international trip alone.

“Clockwork is the traditional name of the annual winter exercise, based in one of the world’s most demanding environments 200 miles inside the Arctic Circle, which has trained over 16,000 Royal Marines and Royal Navy sailors and airmen since 1969,” Kensington Palace explained via Twitter.

As Captain General of the Royal Marines, the Duke of Sussex is tasked with overseeing the training conducted at Clockwork. As a result, on February 14, Prince Harry will be meeting the military personnel living and working on the base and will be examining the troop’s specialist outdoor severe weather equipment.

Meanwhile, the heavily pregnant Meghan Markle – who is carrying the couple’s first child – is staying put in the U.K. The Duchess of Sussex is due to give birth in late April or early May. This could be the reason why she chose not to go abroad with her husband, preferring to forego international travel, E! News is speculating.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their recent visit to Birkenhead in Liverpool on January 14. Richard Martin-Roberts / Getty Images

Despite sporting a fairly large belly bump, as the Inquisitr recently reported, the Duchess of Sussex is still tending to her royal duties. On Friday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be appearing together in Bristol for an official visit. Next up, the royal couple will attend the Endeavour Fund Awards on February 7 — just one week before Valentine’s Day.

Although they may not be spending the big romantic day together, their relationship is certainly not one lacking in romance. After all, fans will remember that last year Prince Harry also attended an official event without his bride-to-be – the couple married on May 19 – as he joined his father, Prince Charles, at a meeting in honor of the 2018 International Year of the Reef in London.