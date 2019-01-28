Alicia Keys Wows In An Orange Swimsuit As She Proudly Shows Off Her ‘Fearlessness’

Alicia's proudly showing off her curves during a trip to the beach just days after her 38th birthday.

Alicia Keys is proudly showing off her curves in an orange bathing suit just days after celebrating her 38th birthday. Taking to Instagram on January 27, the stunning former The Voice coach shared a stunning photo of herself looking happy and healthy as she paddled in an outdoor bath filled with red rose petals floating on the surface.

Keys stood ankle deep in the water with her arms in the air in the new photo as she looked up towards the sky with a huge smile on her face. Posing in front of a stunning view of the ocean, Keys told fans in the caption of the swimsuit upload that she was enjoying a feeling of complete freedom and fearlessness as she took part in a little downtime in the tropical location.

She also went on to share her big wish for herself and her fans, using the hashtags #birthday, #rebirth, and #intentions.

Keys celebrated her 38th birthday on January 25 and appeared to be taking some time out to celebrate the milestone by heading to the coast. But this isn’t the first time the mom of two has proven that she’s certainly not afraid to show off her body as she celebrates entering the last few years of her 30s.

Shortly after posting the fun snap of herself posing with her arms up, Alicia also shared a photo from the beach.

Seemingly wearing the same orange bathing suit, the black-and-white picture on Instagram showed Alicia relaxing on the sand in a pair of Daisy Dukes and a denim jacket with a headband tied around her head. The singer also shielded her eyes from the sun with a pair of dark shades while she told her millions of fans in the caption that she was enjoying a lazy Sunday by the ocean.

The former The Voice coach has been posting a number of different photos from her sunny vacation over the past few days.

As the Inquisitr previously revealed, Alicia also posted a snap of herself in a different one-piece on her birthday.

The stunning photo showed the “In Common” singer posing for the camera in a red leopard-print swimsuit as she shared an inspiring message in the caption.

“As the circle of life continues… Thank you for all the birthday love,” she told her 14.6 million Instagram followers. “May our hearts forever be open to more.”

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Keys has been very vocal about being secure in her own skin, even penning a heartfelt and candid essay for Lenny Letter back in 2016, where she shared why she doesn’t feel the need to wear makeup all the time to feel confident. She admitted that she previously never left the house without makeup in case she ran into a fan who would share the picture online, which made her feel incredibly insecure.

“These were the insecure, superficial, but honest thoughts I was thinking,” Alicia wrote. “And all of it, one way or another, was based too much on what other people thought of me.”

After deciding that she’d no longer be so invested in what other people thought of her and making the decision to step out without makeup, Keys said that it was “the strongest, most empowered, most free, and most honestly beautiful that I have ever felt.”