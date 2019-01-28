‘Mexican Kim Kardashian’ Jimena Sanchez Flaunts Her Famous Hourglass Figure In New Photos

Mexican sports reporter Jimena Sanchez’s popularity on Instagram is growing day by day. The 34-year-old journalist has been flattered with all the attention that she’s getting on the photo-sharing website and to keep her 5.6 million fans engaged and interested, she posts eye-popping photographs of herself every week.

She is also becoming more and more famous after publications all over the world dubbed her the “Mexican Kim Kardashian” because of her resemblance to the reality star as well as her perfect hourglass figure, per Fox News. The hottie recently posted some new risque photographs through which she exposed lots of skin and left her fans and followers totally hot under the collar.

On Sunday, she shared a snap wherein she was featured wearing a black Raiders swimsuit which accentuated her famous hip-to-waist ratio and allowed her to flaunt her well-toned thighs. She accessorized with a pair of black sunglasses and a watch and looked away from the camera to strike a pose. The picture was liked by almost 300,000 followers and attracted more than 2,000 comments as of the writing of this article.

As the hottie knows that one picture is never enough for her fans, she posted some more on Sunday. In the first set of pictures which, per the geotag, were captured in Atlanta — featured her wearing a tight, brown dress which she paired with a pair of black leggings and boots. Sanchez is in the United States to cover the Superbowl LIII for Fox Sports Mexico.

She posted a third picture as well wherein she left little to the imagination by wearing a black bra which exposed her perky breasts. She teamed it with a pair of blue jeans and a brown jacket and tied her hair into a sleek high ponytail — a look that fans likened to Kim Kardashian. Within a few hours of going live, the picture amassed more than 125,000 likes and close to 600 comments.

While most fans complimented the photograph in the form of hearts, kisses, hugs, and fire emojis, a few took their time to write elaborate comments for Sanchez. One fan said that she has the “most beautiful figure in the world,” while another one said that he admires her so much that he wants to marry her.

Other fans praised her for her sexy figure and one of them suggested that she should consider coming to the United States to become a full-time model. But despite the fact that the stunner likes to flaunt her hourglass physique on Instagram, it is obvious that she is passionate about her work and takes her job as a sports journalist quite seriously and so far, she hasn’t made any such announcements.