Ariana Grande Flashes Her Seriously Toned Abs In A Black Sports Bra & Leggings

Ariana Grande is proving that hard work most definitely pays off as she hit the dance studio this weekend. In candid new photos shared by Daily Mail this week, the “thank u, next” singer was giving fans a glimpse at her amazingly toned abs after putting in some hard work at a dance studio in Los Angeles.

The snaps showed the star rocking a black sports bra with mesh sides that put her very toned middle on full display for awaiting paparazzi. She paired her sporty look with a pair of skintight black leggings and a pair of fun silver sneakers while she tied a dark sweatshirt around her waist.

Grande looked happy and healthy and had her hair tied up in her signature long ponytail as she made her way out of the dance session while carrying a bottle of water and what appeared to be a healthy snack. She accessorized with a pair of silver hoop earrings.

Just Jared also shared the candid snaps of Ariana stepping out with her toned abs on display on January 27 and speculated that the star – who recently dropped her latest hit “7 Rings” – was likely in rehearsals for her upcoming Sweetener World Tour which is set to kick off on March 18 in Albany, New York.

As for how she gets her body in such amazing shape, in addition to keeping fit with dance classes ahead of her upcoming tour, Grande has been very outspoken about her vegan diet and being very conscious about what food she puts into her body.

“I love animals more than I love most people, not kidding,” Ariana shared of her decision not to eat meat during an interview with the Mirror. “But I am a firm believer in eating a full plant-based, whole food diet that can expand your life length and make you an all-around happier person.”

“It is tricky dining out, but I just stick to what I know — veggies, fruit and salad — then when I get home I’ll have something else,” she added.

Grande’s also been vocal about her passion for exercise in the past, revealing that she’s certainly no stranger to a workout.

“I try and live a healthy lifestyle; eating right, exercise and sleep are all so important. I try and stay really active all the time,” she said, per Look. “I like to hike when I can and being on stage is a great workout.”

But when she’s not working hard working out, she is working hard on her music.

As the Inquisitr reported last week, Ariana’s been teasing fans when it comes to new music from her upcoming album Thank U, Next over the past few weeks ahead of its release on February 8.

She most recently hinted that one of the songs titled “Ghostin” could potentially be about her short-lived romance with Pete Davidson and two-year relationship with the late rapper Mac Miller.