Gigi Hadid Puts On Busty Display In Tight Corset For Racy Throwback Photo

Gigi Hadid has been on an extra sexy strike lately on Instagram, as she has been posting a few throwback snaps from a gorgeous photo shoot she did for W Magazine back in 2015.

For her latest “archive moment,” the model shared a photo of herself laying on the floor while wearing a beige corset and holding a string with both her hands. In the vintage-looking picture, Gigi shows off her busty assets while laying down on a blue carpet, which contrasts nicely with the colors of both her outfit and her long blonde locks. She is wearing very little makeup aside from a dark eyeliner, and the only accessory in sight is a bracelet on her right wrist. The 23-year-old gazes distractedly to the unknown, while her lips are slightly parted and she dons a dreamy expression.

Gigi shared yet another couple of pictures from the 2015 shoot in which she posed for the cover of the magazine’s September issue. In the first photo, she rocked a Barbie-style look with her hair styled into a partial up-do while she stared seductively at the camera and lifted her pink sweater, revealing her toned supermodel stomach. She also donned some cute ruffled underwear for that section of the shoot.

In another snap, she looked absolutely angelical as she hugs her legs and rested her pretty face on her knees while holding a few daisies in her hand. For this W Magazine cover, Gigi was photographed by Steven Meisel and styled by Edward Enninful, for whom she is “eternally grateful.” In her Instagram captions, she told fans that this cover story was one of her favorites.

Back then, Gigi was already one of the most influential models in the industry, and she discussed her upbringing and how her parents taught her to work hard and develop other skills aside from modeling.

“My mentality has always been, if I’m not the best at something, then I might as well be the best at something else. I realized that I wasn’t going to be an Olympic volleyball player, but I knew I could model at that level,” she said.

She also talked about how hard it is to just relax on her off days as her schedule is always so hectic.

“My problem with free time is that I only do things that I’m good at. I can’t golf, so I won’t make you golf with me. But if you want to bake, let’s bake.”

“Other models get overwhelmed by the parties and nightlife. With me, it will be baking. And that’s okay. It keeps things from going to your head,” she added.