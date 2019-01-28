Demi Rose Puts Booty On Full Display In Tight Latex Dress In Latest Instagram Snap

After vacationing in Mexico with her boyfriend, Demi Rose is currently living her best life in Thailand, as well as posting lots of envy-inducing snaps for her 8.1 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The model took to social media on Monday to share a photo of herself wearing a figure-hugging latex mini dress, which put her world-famous curvy derriere on full display and also featured an open back. The pink ensemble fit her like a glove and allowed her to show off the glowing tan she has been acquiring the past few weeks, as she has seemingly been spending every minute of the day either soaking up the sun at paradisic beaches or bathing in gorgeous infinity pools.

In her latest snap, Demi wore her hair up in a tight bun, accessorized with a couple of Asian-style hairpins, while posing with her back turned to the camera and looking over the left shoulder in a seductive manner. The Instagram star, who catapulted to fame after dating rapper Tyga, opted for a natural-looking makeup vibe, donning some simple black eyeliner and mascara, as well as a shiny highlighter that contoured her cheekbones. She completed the look with a small black purse as she prepared to head out, but not without posing in front of an absolutely jaw-dropping Thai landscape, complete with an infinity pool as well.

The brunette bombshell has been posting a series of raunchy snaps from her idyllic vacation in the Asian country, flaunting her curves in lots of bikini-clad shots and even sharing a nude one that racked up nearly 500,000 likes. And her latest pink outfit isn’t the only latex ensemble that she has worn during her vacation, which has included many different bikinis and Baywatch-inspired swimsuits.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Demi also sported a thick latex collar around her neck with a matching black leather bikini top that featured gold ring details. She also wore black leather high-waist bottoms with a belt that cinched around the waist, accentuating the hourglass figure that has won her so many social media followers. But her physique is the result of hard work and a strict diet regime, as she told the Daily Mail.

“I try to keep as healthy as I can. With traveling, it’s hard to work out, I travel across the world but try to keep my routine,” she said.