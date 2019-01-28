Howard Stern’s Wife Beth Shoots Down Rumors Of Marriage Crisis On ‘Ellen’

Howard Stern’s wife Beth Stern shot down rumors of a marriage crisis between herself and her legendary radio star husband of 20 years during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The animal activist and host of Hallmark Channel’s Kitten Bowl VI set the record straight after it was rumored the couple was on rocky ground after Stern spoke about a disagreement the duo had on his Sirius XM radio show.

On January 14, Inquisitr reported the longtime radio host revealed on his radio show the couple had a spat and in true Stern fashion, revealed a little too much about their personal family discussion to his listeners.

The original story was reported by Radar Online.

During his radio show, Stern admitted to his listeners that “Beth told me that she thinks I’m walking around depressed all the time,” Stern told co-host Robin Quivers.

The narrative of the couple’s discussion continued between Stern and Quivers. “I wanted to say to her, ‘Well, you married me. I wasn’t exactly Mr. Positivity,” he alleged on-air. Stern then reportedly told Quivers he asked his wife, “are you trying to tell me you’re not happy being married to me?”

The aforementioned reveal led to rumors of a split between Stern and his wife despite the fact that the radio host was reiterating a normal spat between a longtime married couple.

On the Ellen show, Beth Stern cleared up any rumors of discord between the twosome, remarking to DeGeneres, “20 years of marital bliss. I’m setting the record straight right here. I love my Howard. He’s a great guy.”

She the then explained to DeGeneres, “The Google alerts come: ‘Howard and Beth are breaking up. Marital problems’ There are pictures of us with lightning bolts between our heads. I don’t know what’s going on.”

Beth Stern admitted she does not listen to her husband’s daily radio show, but this was one rumor that spread like wildfire and she could not ignore.

The two are great supporters of one another since they first became a couple in 2000. The duo became engaged in February 2007 after seven years of dating. They married at Le Cirque restaurant in New York City in the fall of 2008.

When Stern is not working on his radio show, he and Beth are passionate about animals, cats in particular, and in a story published by Us Weekly, the couple revealed they have fostered over 600 cats in the last four years alone. Howard and Beth take care of and house rescue felines until they find their forever homes.

Howard Stern’s radio show is heard daily on Sirius XM.