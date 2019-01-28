Diane Kruger Shows Off Insane Bikini Body Around 3 Months After Baby

The 43-year-old posed in a black bikini just months after giving birth to her baby girl with Norman Reedus.

Diane Kruger is showing off her toned body around three months after welcoming her first child with The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus. Per a report from Daily Mail, the stunning 42-year-old actress was proudly showing off her bikini body on Instagram over the weekend as she posted a snap of herself in a black bikini while outside by the pool.

The new snap showed Diane, who announced the birth of her and Norman’s baby girl back in November, flaunting her toned middle in the black crop top swimwear and very skimpy matching bottoms while also shielding herself from the sun by wearing a large oversized sunhat and sunglasses.

Kruger opted to give her more than 800,0000 followers on the social media site a glimpse at her post-baby body in her two-piece bikini by snapping her reflection in the glass of the door that led out to the pool as she made her way up some steps and seemingly back into the house.

Sharing a sweet smile with her fans, the Troy actress – who will celebrate her 43rd birthday in July – simply captioned the skin-baring snap with a bikini emoji while she also opted to disable comments on the post.

The photo, posted online by Diane on January 26, has already received close to 28,000 likes from fans.

Kruger opting to show off her body in a bikini just months after giving birth to her baby girl – whose name has not yet been made public – comes shortly after she opened up about motherhood in a recent interview.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, though both Diana and Norman opt to keep their personal lives under wraps and away from the media, the actor spoke candidly about becoming a mom earlier this month while speaking to PorterEdit, Net-a-Porter’s digital magazine.

Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

Revealing her post-baby body in lingerie for the magazine’s cover shoot and a sheer polka-dot dress, Diane confessed that she waited to become a mom because she felt she was “too selfish” to raise a child.

“I didn’t think I wanted children for a long time. I was too selfish. But by the time I got to about 35, I thought, yes, I probably do want one,” Kruger confessed to the outlet in the new interview. “But then you have to wait for the right person to come along.”

She also opened up about the possibility of marrying the father of her baby girl.

“Never say never,” Kruger admitted when asked if there’s a possibility she and Reedus could one day tie the knot, admitting that she “would have a party” and would “like to wear a nice dress” but added that she wouldn’t have a religious ceremony.

As the Inquisitr also shared, the latest snap of Diane’s post-baby body come shortly after Norman recently shared an adorable photo of their little girl’s tiny feet on his social media account.