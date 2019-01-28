Emma Stone And ‘SNL’ Writer Dave McCary Confirm They Are A Couple

The two stepped out for a rare public date night at the 2019 SAG Awards.

Emma Stone and Dave McCary are officially an item. The Oscar-winning actress and her new boyfriend made a very public appearance on Sunday night when Stone attended the 2019 SAG Awards with the Saturday Night Live writer as her date.

Rumors that the couple was dating first sparked in October of 2017, but the two had been extremely aloof about it, neither confirming nor denying that they were seeing each other.

However, by coming together to this highly mediatized event, the lovebirds made a public statement, confirming that the rumors which kept linking the pair together for the past year were indeed true, the Daily Mail is reporting.

Stone and McCary put their relationship on full display at the star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles and were seen cracking up at host Megan Mullally’s jokes and reacting in sync to some of the night’s biggest winners, details Us magazine.

The auburn-haired beauty was all smiles as she sat next to her man and was even spotted patting his thigh at one point. Throughout their rare public appearance as a couple, Stone and McCary looked positively smitten and stirred up a lot of attention. The two really seemed to have a blast and were also photographed sharing some laughs with A Star Is Born director and star Bradley Cooper.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Stone and McCary first met in December of 2016 when the La La Land actress did her hosting gig for the Saturday Night Live show. According to E! News, Stone starred in a sketch directed by McCary titled “Wells For Boys.”

After their glamor-filled date night on Sunday, the gorgeous 30-year-old actress made a solo appearance on the red carpet where she made a fashion statement by rocking a fabulous Louis Vuitton look, notes Elle magazine. The Stupid, Crazy Love star dazzled in a gold-and-black asymmetrical pantsuit, which featured an off-the-shoulder top complete with a giant neck bow and wide-leg, high-waist trousers.

Stone accessorized her stunning outfit with dual pairs of drop earrings in each lobe. In addition, she styled her auburn tresses in a short bob and wore deep red lipstick to emphasize her perfect pout.

The actress had received two SAG Awards nominations for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor — one in a Television Movie or Limited Series for her role in the Netflix series Maniac and the other in a Supporting Role for her performance in the 18th-century drama The Favourite.

However, the 33-year-old Brigsby Bear director had to watch his stunning A-list lady miss out on both awards — which ultimately went to Patricia Arquette for her Showtime series Escape at Dannemora and to Emily Blunt for the horror hit A Quiet Place, respectively.