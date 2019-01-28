Bella Thorne Shows Skin In A Tiny Bikini & Daisy Dukes In New Photos

Bella rocked a skimpy bikini and teenie shorts while in Miami.

Bella Thorne left little to the imagination while hitting the pool in Miami this week. In new photos published by Daily Mail, the actress could be seen showing off her toned body in a pretty skimpy blue bikini and a pair of denim shorts as she soaked up the sun in the Sunshine State on January 27.

The new paparazzi photos showed Scott Disick’s former flame flaunting her toned bikini body in the string triangle top while she also left the button on her tiny blue jean short open while spending some time by the pool.

Bella – who shot to fame as CeCe Jones on the Disney Channel series Shake It Up and appeared to be going makeup-free for her pool day – opted to accessorize her light blue bikini look with several long silver necklaces draped around her neck, including one with a crucifix. She also rocked several bracelets on both wrists while showing off her several tattoos.

Thorne left her long brunette hair down during her downtime while spending some time with her sister Dani, and also sipped on a coconut to cool off in the heat. The sisters were also photographed enjoying some food by the pool as they relaxed in Miami.

The star protected her eyes from the sun in other photos shared by the outlet, sporting a fun pair of round sunglasses as she sipped from her coconut.

But while Bella seemed to be pretty confident showing off her body in her bikini this week, the former Disney Channel star has been very open about body confidence and the changes she’s been through when it comes to her weight.

As reported by J-14 earlier this month, Thorne recently shared several old bikini photos of herself taken sometime between 2016 and 2017 and opened up in the caption about the feeling good in her own skin and focusing on her health in 2018.

“2018 was about getting my health back,” she told her fans alongside the snaps showing her posing in a two-piece, which showed the actress looking much thinner than today. “Looking back on these times and what this biz, and movies and life can do to you and everything along with that. But you know I look at this picture and I’m also proud.”

“I’m so f***ing proud because this year I gained all my weight back and more!!!!” Thorne then continued on Instagram in her inspiring post. “And I feel good but I do feel like I need to get back in the gym so I can be healthier in general.”

Bella added that she’s now focused on “eating the right things” to ensure that she stays on a healthier path and so that her “body has the energy it needs to keep moving forward.. keep moving forward.”