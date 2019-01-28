‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Fans Angry Over CBS’s ‘Sloppy’ Edit Of Lolo Jones, Tamar Braxton Fight

Live feed viewers claim the fight between the two stars got physical as they blast the network's edit of the alleged altercation.

Celebrity Big Brother fans are fired up after a hyped-up fight between two houseguests was cut short on CBS’s broadcast on Sunday night.

The tension between celebrity houseguests Tamar Braxton and Lolo Jones has been brewing for days in the Celebrity Big Brother house, and live feed viewers began buzzing about an alleged physical altercation between the two over the weekend, as previously shared by the Inquisitr. But after Sunday’s episode aired, irate viewers took to social media to complain about the abrupt and sloppy edit of the fight, which reportedly didn’t include the most heated exchange between Jones and Braxton.

Celebrity Big Brother fans began speculating that Lolo Jones was kicked out of the house on Saturday after the Olympian got into an alleged physical altercation with Tamar Braxton. Live feed viewers alleged that Jones slapped Braxton so hard that her glasses came off just as the show’s live feed was cut off. According to Entertainment Tonight, the argument started as the Celebrity Big Brother females argued over who voted against the group during the eviction of Jonathan Bennett on Friday.

Lolo Jones complained that every day Tamar is “mad at someone,” before eventually calling the singer a “b*tch.” The CBS edit showed Braxton walk out of the room and begin to pack her bags to go home. Lolo Jones was later shown apologizing to Braxton, telling her she doesn’t want her to leave and wants to be her “friend.” The embattled Big Brother stars were then seen hugging it out.

But it didn’t take long for Celebrity Big Brother fans to call BS on CBS. Live feed viewers called out the network for editing the extended version of the fight. You can see some of the angry reaction below.

Production really messed around & edited out the best part of the Tamar & Lolo fight for the episode. WHACK #CBBUS2 — Average Big Brother Fan (@average_bbfan) January 28, 2019

@robcesternino #RHAP Do you think they left out most of the Tamar/Lolo fight because it didn't fit their Kato vs Tamar storyline? Such a bad edit imo. — SoWrongForThat.Com (@sowrong4that) January 28, 2019

#BBCeleb We did not get enough fisty-cuffs with Lolo and Tamar. ???? — Marie just Marie (@d3sk) January 28, 2019

Big brother whack for not showing the whole fight with Tamar and LoLo. So they magically got along again? ???? — BRIANA (@Briana_Bailon) January 28, 2019

They showed 10 min of Ricky massaging Kato’s colon but cut out all the good parts of Tamar & Lolo’s fight. CBS is trash #BBCeleb — Cherchez La Femme (@FrankieVtotheD) January 28, 2019

The editing was TRASH. So they didnt show Round 3 of Tamar vs Lolo & they didnt show Kato telling Tamar to go back home to her son??? #CBBUS2 pic.twitter.com/3iCW4YFAop — Jolt ⚡???? (@JoltAlchemistt) January 28, 2019

THIS STUPID EDIT CUT OUT THE "THEN SAY IT" AND "THEN DO IT" PART OF THE TAMAR AND LOLO ARGUMENT. THAT'S SO SLOPPY. @CBSBigBrother #BBCeleb #CBBUS2 pic.twitter.com/7oz4blRQSp — ???????????????????????????????????????????? ????????????????????????????|???????????????????????? (@atavanxhalen) January 28, 2019

Based on the Celebrity Big Brother edit, there is no evidence that Lolo Jones ever got physical with Tamar Braxton. Live feed fans claim the feeds were cut off before the alleged incident occurred. In addition, CBS has a strict policy about violence on Big Brother, so if Jones had physically confronted Braxton, she likely would have been immediately evicted from the game by producers.

During the regular, non-celebrity season of Big Brother back in 2001, cast member Justin Sebik was evicted for pulling a knife on a female cast member. And in Season 18, Big Brother producers had to break up an explosive fight in the jury house between Paulie Calafiore and Da’Vonne Rogers.

You can see the fight between Lolo Jones and Tamar Braxton that aired on Celebrity Big Brother below.

The next episode of Celebrity Big Brother airs Monday at 8 p.m. on CBS.