Body Found In Search For Iowa Boy, 13, Who Ran Away During A Snowstorm After Parents Took His Phone

The body of a 13-year old boy from Iowa who ran away from home after his parents confiscated his cell phone has been found, five days after he disappeared.

Corey Brown, from Marshalltown, Iowa, went missing last Tuesday after a row with his parents after they took his cell phone off him, according to the Daily Mail.

Footage from CCTV on the family home showed Corey walking away from the property after the fight. He was last sighted at around 11.15pm in the local area.

Local law enforcement has now confirmed that his body has been discovered in a quiet area to the west of the town. They have not confirmed the precise location, but have said that they do not suspect any criminal foul play.

A statement from the Marshalltown Police Department said, “At this time, there is no evidence or information that indicates criminal activity is connected to this missing person/death investigation. However, this is still an active investigation and all possible scenarios will be thoroughly investigated.”

During the period they were searching for Corey, Marshalltown suffered some pretty severe weather. Temperatures fell well below zero and there was heavy snowfall across the area. Conditions made the hunt for Corey all the more urgent and more than 14 different agencies and many more fire and EMS departments’ took part in the hunt.

The Marshalltown Police Department posted a picture of Corey Brown in the jacket and hat he was wearing when he was last seen. Corey is still missing, so please share this photo. pic.twitter.com/vaY5cQsvZI — WHO-HD Ch. 13 News (@WHOhd) January 27, 2019

As time passed, they grew increasingly concerned for Corey’s safety and local Police Chief, Mike Tupper put out a call to all local residents to check their sheds, garages, and vehicles for any sign of the boy.

His parents held a news conference last week in which they appealed for their son to come home. His mother Michelle told KCCI, “Corey, you know how much we love you. And I’m not going to stop until we find you. If you’re out there, please come home. We love you more than you’ll ever know. Please, please just come home.”

After yesterday’s devastating news, the family were quick to praise the efforts of local police and other agencies in the search for their son. In a statement, they thanked the police for giving an “exceptionally professional service under very difficult conditions”.

Corey had attended school Brown’s Miller Middle School and the Marshalltown High School. The Marshalltown Community School district issued a statement saying it was “saddened” by the news that his body had been found.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to the Brown family and those close to Corey,” the statement read. “He was loved by many and will be deeply missed.”