Elon Musk Wants To Host ‘Meme Review’ With PewDiePie And The Internet Can’t Handle It

The Tesla Motors and SpaceX CEO posted an epic tweet in which he demands PewDiePie to let him host the show.

Elon Musk has expressed his desire to host YouTube’s favorite show, Meme Review. The Tesla Motors and SpaceX CEO posted an epic tweet on Sunday in which he demanded YouTube “king” Felix Kjellberg, a.k.a. PewDiePie, to let him host the show.

The tweet can only be described as pure internet gold and shows a picture of Musk inside what appears to be the hangar of a spaceship. In the photo, Musk is in full-on “battle” mode and oozes determination as he holds up one of his Boring Company’s famous “not-a-flamethrower”s.

The tweet’s punchline is masterfully delivered in the photo caption, where Musk writes: “Host meme review?”

Needless to say, the post sent his Twitter followers into a frenzy at the thought of a possible collaboration between Musk and PewDiePie on the show. In the span of just a few hours, the tweet garnered nearly 320,000 likes and 69,000 shares.

Thousands of comments started pouring in, as people were abuzz with excitement to see the collaboration come to fruition. Musk’s Twitter fans described the post as a “miracle” and “outstanding move,” saying that 2019 was “off to a fantastic start.”

One of Musk’s Twitter followers even likened the flamethrower-wielding tech wizard to Hank Scorpio from The Simpsons, posting a side-by-side photo of the two on Twitter.

In a separate comment on Twitter, the same person asked the SpaceX CEO if he was on board the Star Wars starship Millennium Falcon, saying, “hope you’re using it for some inspo for the interior of Starship.” The tweet refers to SpaceX’s famed Mars-colonizing rocket – the former BFR, now known as the Starship – whose prototype was unveiled by Musk earlier this month, as reported by the Inquisitr at the time.

Among the most prominent replies to Musk’s tweet were some comments posted by popular YouTuber Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson, who “triple-dog-dared” Musk to host the show. The Tesla CEO was prompt to reply and raised a $5 fee, to which MrBeast said, “I’ll give you $5 and I’ll buy a Tesla.”

“You drive a hard bargain, but… ok,” Musk wrote on Twitter.

Since it had become abundantly clear that the internet really wanted to see this happen, PewDiePie didn’t fall short on giving everyone an answer about Musk hosting Meme Review. YouTube’s favorite vlogger posted a humorous reaction to Musk’s hilarious tweet, saying, “don’t shoot” and “please host.”

✋???????? dont shoot please host ???? we need this! https://t.co/6l66JTw7Vq — ƿ૯ωძɿ૯ƿɿ૯ (@pewdiepie) January 27, 2019

As Dexerto points out, this wouldn’t be the first time that a celebrity joined PeweDiePie to host Meme Review. Last year, conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro made a guest appearance on the show in early November and reviewed some memes of himself.

We can’t help but wonder whether Musk will also be asked to review a few of the hilarious memes he has sparked over the years. In all fairness, he would probably be down with it, considering that only a few months ago he posted a tweet asking his Twitter followers to send him their “dankest memes” and the internet did not disappoint.