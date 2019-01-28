Drake Praised By Fans After Being Spotted Wearing Bracelet With Son Adonis’ Name Etched On It

To fans, Drake is one of the biggest rappers in the world but to one little boy, he’s just daddy. Although fans rarely see Drake with his son, Adonis, everyone knows he exists. Now, Drake has once again solidified his daddy status by paying homage to his young son. According to Hollywood Life, Drake was recently spotted wearing an interesting bracelet that’s caught the attention of fans everywhere.

Over the weekend, Drake stepped out for Draya’s party. When Drake was photographed with the Basketball Wives: LA star, he was seen wearing a gold bracelet that had Adonis’ name etched on it. The Shade Room’s post zoomed in on the bracelet so fans could get a closer look at the letters engraved on it. Based on the closeup the letters are quite legible. With the birthday party photo, the publication included a caption that read, “#Drake was spotted at #Draya’s birthday party reppin’ his son hard on his wrist!

In response to the post, many of Drake’s fans came to his defense and applauded him for showing love for his son. Since Adonis was born, Drake has remained relatively silent about his son and personal life. After the baby rumors began circulating, Drake still chose not to speak about the situation.

But, in June of last year, he finally confirmed his son’s birth with a lyrical reference in his song, ‘The Story of Adidon” although he didn’t directly explain the lyrics. In the song, Drake said, “You are hiding a child, let that boy come home. Deadbeat mothaf***a, playin’ border patrol, ooh. Adonis is your son. And he deserves more than an Adidas press run, that’s real. Love that baby, respect that girl. Forget she’s a porn star, let her be your world, yuugh!

According to Cosmopolitan, Drake and Sophie Brussaux welcomed their son in 2017 based on her social media timeline.

The latest news follows a string of reports about Drake amid Chris Brown’s recent debacle in Paris. After the singer was arrested and held on rape allegations in France, Drake was reportedly asked about Chris Brown. It’s no secret Drake and Chris Brown haven’t always gotten along due to Drake’s years-long friendship with Rihanna. However, an insider claims this situation is a bit different. Despite their differences, Drake reportedly supports Chris Brown.

Over the years, their relationship is also said to have gotten better and the insider claims they now have a “very tight bond.” “Drake always has Chris Brown’s back no matter what,” an insider said. “The two have formed a very tight bond and Drake has made it clear that he is here for Chris no matter what he’s going through.”