General Mills Voluntarily Recalls Gold Medal Flour To ‘Prevent Potential Illness’

If you purchase General Mills Gold Medal Flour, you may want to take a trip to the kitchen cabinets and check the packaging.

General Mills recently announced that they were issuing a voluntary recall for some of their Gold Medal Unbleached Flour.

The company opted to announce the voluntary recall this past Wednesday to “prevent potential illness” after salmonella bacteria was found during the quality sampling process of production.

Information regarding the recall was released in the form of an announcement posted by the FDA. The company stated the only products affected were the five-pound bags. Furthermore, the affected products are labeled with a Best Buy date of April 20, 2020.

General Mills was also quick to state in their announcement that no one has reported any illness due to exposure to their product at this time.

Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, Scott Gottlieb, recently took to twitter to announce the recall with the hopes of reaching additional people.

His post warned about the potential presence of dangerous bacteria and how do determine if your product is in question.

“General Mills is conducting a voluntary national recall of five-pound bags of Gold Medal Unbleached Flour with a better if used by date of April 20, 2020. The recall is because of potential presence of Salmonella. FDA is investigating and working with General Mills on the recall,” he penned in his announcement.

Here is the information you should be looking for if you have Gold Medal Flour sitting in your kitchen cabinets right now:

Product Type: Gold Medal Unbleached Flour (five-pound bag)

Product UPC: 000-16000-19610-0

Best Buy Date: 20APR2020KC

If you have a product matching the information above, you are encouraged to throw it away and contact the company about receiving a coupon for a replacement.

RECALL ALERT: General Mills is recalling some five-pound bags of its Gold Medal unbleached flour over fears of salmonella contamination https://t.co/UjepY7SrOr — CNN (@CNN) January 24, 2019

Jim Murphy, President of General Mills Meals and Baking Division, recently released a statement that urged people to remember that flour is not considered a “ready to eat food.”

“This recall does not involve any other flour products, and we are continuing to educate consumers that flour is not a ‘ready to eat’ ingredient. Anything you make with flour must be cooked or baked before eating,” he explained.

For those unfamiliar with salmonella, exposure to something contaminated with the bacteria can cause fever, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea.

Check your pantry! General Mills has announced a voluntary national recall of 5-lb bags of its Gold Medal Unbleached Flour with the better if used by date of April 20, 2020. The CDC warns consumers not to eat any raw products made with flour. More info: https://t.co/bcOc3l13cp pic.twitter.com/Oefo74TP5e — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) January 27, 2019

If you suspect that you or your family have come in contact with salmonella and are experiencing symptoms, it is important to see a doctor as soon as possible.

While the recall is voluntary at this time, and there are no reported cases of illness, this incident comes only three years after General Mills had to recall the same brand of flour due to an E. Coli contamination that affected the health of dozens of people.