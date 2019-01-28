Sandra Oh Thanks Fellow Actors At SAG Awards For Helping Her Through Tough Times

After recieving a Screen Actors Guild Award, actress Sandra Oh thanked all those who have stood by her through it all.

47-year-old actress Sandra Oh was honored to receive a Screen Actors Guild Award at the 2019 Sag Awards. The reward was for an outstanding onscreen performance by a female actress in a drama series for her role in BBC’s Killing Eve. When she stepped on stage to accept her reward, Oh took the time to thank all those who have supported her and kept her going throughout the years, according to People.

Oh was competing against a tough crowd for the award, including a slew of talented actresses. Also nominated for the award was Julia Garner of Ozark, Laura Linney of Ozark, Elisabeth Mossof The Handmaid’s Tale and Robin Wright of House of Cards. As she stood at the podium at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Oh knew she was surrounded by the best of the best. She was humbled by the recognition, determined not to keep all the praise to herself. “I am not the actor I am without the work that we share. And I just so want to thank my fellow actors. I have felt your support so tremendously the last years,” she said.

Oh has worked on a wide variety of projects through the years, from teenage chick flicks, to dramas and murder mysteries. However, she is perhaps best known as her role of Christina Yang on medical drama Greys Anatomy. She was a fan favorite of the show from when it aired in 2007, until her departure in 2014. Although she was excited to step away from the show to embark on new ventures, she doesn’t take for granted the media exposure granted to her through the series. Nor does she take for granted the other women of color who have rooted for her throughout her career.

“I want to thank Alfre Woodard. In 1997 -she’s never going to remember this, she whispers in my ear – I’m so proud of you up there. We fight the same fight.’ Jamie Foxx in 2006 pulled me aside and said, ‘Keep going.’ And in 2017, Lena Waithe, she just embraced me and said, ‘You already won. It’s in the work’ So thank you to my fellow actors. Thank you so much.”

This has been a successful year for Oh who has been taking home awards left and right. In addition to the SAG award, she also won the best actress categories at both the Emmy’s and the Golden Globes. She hosted the later ceremony last month, alongside Andy Samberg.