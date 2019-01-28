NBA Rumors: Derrick Rose ‘Could Command Solid Return’ For Timberwolves On The Trade Market, Per ‘Star Tribune’

Will the Timberwolves become sellers before the February NBA trade deadline?

When the Jimmy Butler saga came to an end, the Minnesota Timberwolves were expected to become more focused on making a huge impact in the deep Western Conference this season. After trading Butler to the Philadelphia 76ers, Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins have shown improvements with their performance on the offensive end of the floor. Unfortunately, their efforts were not enough to bring the Timberwolves back to the playoff race.

As of now, the Timberwolves are on a two-game losing streak and are currently sitting in the No. 11 spot in the Western Conference with a 24-26 record. If they are serious about earning a playoff spot in the Western Conference, the Timberwolves should consider upgrading their roster before the February NBA trade deadline. However, according to Chris Hine of the Star Tribune, the trade market has been “quiet” for the Timberwolves.

If they find themselves out of the playoff picture as the February NBA trade deadline approaches, Hine opened up the possibility that the Timberwolves could turn into sellers instead of being buyers on the trade market. Some of the potential trade candidates in Minnesota include Derrick Rose, Anthony Tolliver, and Taj Gibson.

“The Wolves, if they decided to go into sell mode, have assets that other teams would covet, with Rose, Tolliver, and Gibson all on expiring deals,” Hine said.

“Rose, if he can stay healthy, could command solid return given his resurgent season and the fact he’s on a minimum contract. But for now, the Wolves still have time to make a run — or they have time to falter farther out of the race. Given the rash of injuries to Jeff Teague, Robert Covington, Rose, and Tyus Jones, that’s also on the table before Feb. 7.”

Derrick Rose, Anthony Tolliver, and Taj Gibson will all become unrestricted free agents after the 2018-19 NBA season. If the Timberwolves realize that they don’t have the capability to contend for the NBA championship title, trading them before the February NBA trade deadline will be their best option than losing them in the summer of 2019 without getting anything in return.

Of all those players, Derrick Rose will definitely give the Timberwolves the best return. In his second season in Minnesota, the 30-year-old point guard has succeeded to regain his All-Star form and turned himself into one of the best three-point shooters in the league. In 38 games he played, Rose is averaging 18.6 points and 4.7 assists on 48.0 percent shooting from the field and 41.7 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

Derrick Rose will undeniably be a great addition to a team that needs to improve their backcourt and floor spacing. With his current performance, the Timberwolves could demand a future first-round pick in exchange for the former MVP.