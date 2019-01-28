Cindy Kimberly Bares Booty In Thong Bikini & Strikes A Couple Of Sexy Poses

Cindy Kimberly shared a throwback post several days ago on Instagram, where she rocked a black thong bikini. In the first photo, she posed with her back to the camera and on her knees. She was on a plush outdoor couch underneath a gazebo, as she placed her hand on the railing and leaned on the multitude of pillows. In the second photo, Cindy lay on her back and popped her left leg up, as she showed off her curves.

Risque posts are nothing new for this Instagram model, who also shared photos from a bed. In one photo, she appeared to go nude under a large, fuzzy coat. In another, she lay on her stomach as she went topless, and cozied up on a pillow. Additionally, Kimberly has been posting many selfies. Her newest selfie video shows her reflection in her car’s mirror, as she sported very glossy lipstick and held up a phone with her left hand.

Kimberly also posed another selfie that was credited to photographer Tamara Williams. In the photo, the model wore bright red lipstick, some eyeliner, and mascara. The photo accentuated her brown eyes, as she placed her hand on the side of her head. She sported nude nails, which looked very chic.

This Instagram model has an unconventional past, as she was skyrocketed into fame when Justin Bieber posted a photo of her and asked his fans, “OMG, who is this!” That was enough for the model to be discovered by millions of fans, as she now boasts over 5 million followers.

Cindy has been compared to many famous women, as described by Hello Magazine. This includes Irina Shayk and even Angelina Jolie. But for now, it appears that the model has been able to establish herself with a very strong social media presence.

And modeling isn’t her only talent, as Cindy occasionally shares pictures of her drawings with her fans. She recently did just that on the 16th, as she took a photo of a couple of sketchbooks, where she drew a couple of different women’s faces. And last April, she shared a photo of a self portrait that she drew, which she captioned jokingly, “she can draw.”

At any rate, it’s clear that she’s come a long way since she told the Daily Mail, “It seems like a fairytale. A friend of mine often used to joke that one day I’d be one of the girls he talked about and I didn’t believe her.”