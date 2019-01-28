‘Self-Evident’ That Trump Is ‘Racist,’ Says Senator Sherrod Brown

In a Sunday interview with CNN‘s Van Jones, senior United States Senator from Ohio Sherrod Brown called Donald Trump a racist, suggesting that the president’s message will not resonate with voters in 2020.

“I think it’s so self-evident that the President is a racist, just like it’s self-evident that the President lies a lot,” Brown said.

President Donald Trump’s false, misleading statements have been well documented. Not the one to shy away from hyperbole, President Trump has made a number of dubious statements, exaggerated his administration’s accomplishments on a number of occasions, and sometimes flat-out lied, according to the Washington Post.

According to the Post‘s fact-checker team, Donald Trump made 492 false or misleading claims in the first 100 days of his presidency.

Dozens of politicians, media figures, journalists, and even celebrities have accused Donald Trump of racism. Midterm sensation and the youngest woman to ever serve in the United States Congress, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said in a recent interview that there is “no question” that Trump is racist, according to BBC.

It remains to be seen whether or not race and racial views of Donald Trump will play a central role in 2020, abut according to Sherrod Brown, Trump will be a beatable candidate, at least in some states.

In today’s interview with CNN‘s Van Jones, Brown refused to say whether he will run for president or not, but said that he would beat Trump in at least two states: in his home state of Ohio, and in the state of New York.

“I would say that I will beat Trump in Ohio, where they know me best. I’ll beat him in my home state and I’ll beat him in his home state of New York, where they know him best.”

Brown said that he is still deciding whether to run against Trump in 2020, and added that he likes the diversity and energy in the Democratic field. According to CNN, the senator is going on a listening tour about “the dignity of work” in early primary states.

While other 2020 Democrats have focused on sweeping themes of unity or change, Sen. Elizabeth Warren is making a wager that audiences care more about policy savvy than captivating oration https://t.co/uzaauxHLbP — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 27, 2019

Sherrod Brown opined that too many of his party colleagues make the mistake of speaking with and appealing to either the progressive or the worker voter base when, in fact, they should try and do both.

“Too many national Democrats think that we either speak to the progressive base or you speak to the workers. When in fact, it’s not an either-or, you got to do both,” the Ohio senator concluded for Van Jones.