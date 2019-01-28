Celine Dion Startles Fans With Skinny Photos After Being Spotted In Paris

Like many other celebrities, Celine Dion made a striking appearance during Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris, France. It comes as no surprise that Celine Dion would turn heads when entering a room but this time around, her appearance has actually raised quite a few questions. According to Radar Online, rumors are now circulating and questions are being raised about Celine Dion’s health.

It has been reported that the singer appeared alarmingly thin when she appeared at the big event. Wearing a navy blue Alexandre Vauthier jumpsuit, Celine Dion’s look has been praised by fashion magazines, but some fans and media outlets have pointed out the noticeable difference in Celine’s appearance. While the singer/songwriter has shared various photos via social media over the past several months, the latest photos have garnered more attention than most.

There has been speculation that Celine Dion may still be grieving the death of her husband. Although the speculation has yet to be confirmed or denied, the “My Heart Will Go On” singer has revealed just how much her husband’s death impacted her life.

The latest news follows a string of reports about the tragic death of Celine Dion’s husband, René Angélil. Back in 2016, René died of a heart attack at the age of 73 after fighting a years-long battle with throat cancer. Celine and René shared a lifetime of memories since he’d been managing her career since she was just a teenager. So, for Celine Dion, life is very different now that René is gone. Last year, the Grammy Award-winning singer shared heartbreaking details about her husband’s death during a special interview with the Project. Celine Dion, 49, revealed the latter years of her husband’s life were agonizing.

“For three years my husband did not have a sip of water or food. He was eating through a tube,” Celine said during an interview with Lisa Wilkinson. She added, “The only thing I hoped while he was in three years of agony — I wanted him to live in peace. I wanted him to feel so light and no worries. He had a little heart attack, it’s so quick, he didn’t even feel anything. I thought that he was like liberated from his pain.”

Celine Dion went on to admit just how much her husband meant to her, revealing René was basically the only man she’d ever been involved with. While most celebrities casually date quite a few people before settling down, for Celion Dion, René has been her one and only. “He taught me everything. He’s the only man I’ve seen. He’s the only man I’ve loved. I’ve never kissed another man in my life,” she admitted.