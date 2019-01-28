Jason Ritter & Melanie Lynskey Secretly Welcome Baby Girl Into The World

Jason Ritter secretly became a first-time dad about a month ago!

Us Weekly confirms the 38-year-old Joan of Arcadia actor and his longtime girlfriend Melanie Lynskey recently welcomed their first child into the world. The duo, however, decided not to make an announcement about the birth of their baby girl to the media.

According to a recent post by the Daily Mail, congratulatory messages sent to Ritter on Instagram reveals that their baby girl is just over a month old, though no photo or name are available at this time.

The lovebirds are notoriously private as far as their relationship is concerned. So, it isn’t too surprising that they opted to keep both their pregnancy and the birth of their baby girl out of the public eye.

Their newest family member was announced in a heartfelt congratulatory post on Instagram from their friend, Neema Barnette. The 68-year-old film and television director sent Jason and Melanie her kind words and well wishes in regard to their daughter.

In a post that is now a little more than a month old, Neema shared a selfie of Ritter and herself, both with huge smiles on their face.

She penned a short congratulatory message to accompany the picture.

“Congrats to Raising Dion Co Star Jason Ritter & his wife on the birth of their beautiful Sag baby girl. Babies are a blessing & so is Jason! What a hands down brilliant talent & exceptional human being he is! I’m blessed to have shared creative energy with you. Thank you for giving me a seamless performance.”

The congratulatory post seemingly slipped under the radar for over a month, accumulating just 100 likes and no comments. It was Us Weekly who first discovered the picture on Instagram revealing the duo had likely given birth during the month of December.

Congrats to Jason Ritter & Melanie Lynskey – they welcomed a baby girl! https://t.co/zG6ZhIngJW — JustJared.com (@JustJared) January 27, 2019

Other than Neema revealing Jason and Melanie had given birth to a beautiful baby girl, there is currently no other information available about her.

Jason and Melanie have been engaged for a little over a year now. They, however, have been in a relationship for over six years.

While the duo are super tight lipped and low-key as far as the media is concerned, they do occasionally take to social media to share tidbits of their lives, work with fans, and to occasionally praise and gush about each other.

John is the son of the late John Ritter, who is most famous for his role as Jack Tripper in the ’80s sitcom Three’s Company. Jason has followed in his father’s footsteps and has an array of impressive credits at his feet as well. His most recent projects include television roles in shows such as Raising Dion, Drunk History, and Another Period.