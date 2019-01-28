Alaskan Man Sentenced To Jail For Killing A Black Bear And Her Cubs

Andrew Renner will spend three months in jail after being caught on camera ruthlessly killing three black bears.

Alaskan hunter Andrew Renner, 41, and his 18-year-old son Owen didn’t know they were being watched when they embarked on a hunting trip on a remote Alaskan island. Making their way through the dense forest using back country skis and carrying rifles, they thought they were the only ones around for miles. When they came across a black bear den, they developed a sick plot to ruthlessly kill the sleeping mother and her two young cubs, according to CNN.

Although the adult black bear hasn’t been bothering them, they decided she would make for good target practice. The pair fired at least two shots at the mother, killing her. Their gruesome actions didn’t stop there. The Renners were quickly distracted by the sound of shrieking nearby. After a few minutes they realized that the source of the sound were the bear’s two young cubs nearby. With little hesitation, the hunters shot both cubs at point blank range killing them.

Alaskan Hunters Wasilla father and son sentenced for bear cub poaching that was caught on game camera https://t.co/X8YuMMp9il — rmier (@Rajaba7) January 24, 2019

Little did the pair know that every move they made was being recorded by a motion-activated camera set in place by U.S. Forest Service and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. Andrew appeared on the video showing little remorse for his actions saying, “It doesn’t matter. Bear down.” He then removed the bear’s tracking collar so that authorities wouldn’t be able to trace the killing back to them. “They’ll never be able to link it to us,” Owen is heard saying.

Because of the motion-activated camera, the poachers will face justice for their heartless actions. In Alaska it is illegal to shoot a black bear with cubs, a crime punishable by fines and jail time. Andrew Renner pleaded guilty to his crime and was convicted on eight counts of unlawful killing of the bears. He will spend three months in jail and be required to pay a $9,000 fine. In addition he lost all of his hunting gear including his boat, truck, firearms, and poaching gear. Renner will not be allowed to legally hunt for 10 years as a result of his actions. Meanwhile, Owen was convicted of four counts of unlawful killing and will face probation.

Assistant Attorney General Aaron Peterson shared his disgust over the crimes. “People must know that poachers will be required to pay large fines and restitution for the illegal killing of the animals and that the vehicles, boat, planes, and instrumentalities used in wildlife crimes will be forfeited,” he said.