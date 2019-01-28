Sandra Oh Wins Outstanding Female Actor In A Drama Series For the 4th Time For ‘Killing Eve’

The former 'Grey's Anatomy' star wins for the fourth time out of six nominations at the SAG Awards.

If there was ever a doubt about whether or not Canadian actor Sandra Oh was a winner or not, she seems to remind us nearly every year that her peers believe she is at the top of the heap. The one-time Grey’s Anatomy star has made the move to the drama, Killing Eve, and for that role, she was awarded Outstanding Female Actor in A Drama Series for the fourth time out of six nominations.

With tears in her eyes, Sandra Oh walked to the stage tonight looking beautiful in red and accepted the award for the Outstanding Female Actor SAG award for the fourth time, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Oh left the popular series Grey’s Anatomy for a change in order to make movies, and she won this latest award for one of her new television shows, Killing Eve, in which she plays a federal agent who is hunting a psychopathic killer.

After taking the stage tonight to receive her award, Sandra Oh gave a moving speech about the people in the industry who told her to keep going.

“I celebrate my fellow nominees, all the fellow creative dreamers and actors — I have felt your support so tremendously. Jamie Fox pulled me aside in 2006 and said ‘keep going.'”

But fans of Grey’s Anatomy have not given up hope that Sandra Oh will one day come back, even if it’s just to make a guest appearance on the show and reprise her role as Dr. Cristina Yang, the “person” of the titular character, Dr. Meredith Grey, reports the Inquisitr.

The closest Oh has come to hanging once again with the Grey’s Anatomy cast was on the Instagram pages of her former colleagues, like Kevin McKidd who plays her on-screen former husband, Dr. Owen Hunt on Grey’s. The other time was at the funeral of the fictional character “McDreamy,” or Dr. Derek Shepherd, where at least her character was said to have attended, but her face was not seen on camera.

Sandra Oh did return for one season to ABC for a drama, but not yet for Grey’s Anatomy. Oh starred on the third season of American Crime, and she explained the part she played spoke to her for political reasons, as she said there was a story that needed telling in reference to travel bans and prejudice.