Bregje Heinen Shows Off Curvy Chest In Crop Top With Cutouts

Bregje Heinen rocked a crop top in a recent Instagram picture, which she shared in both black-and-white and in color. The model wore a long-sleeved top with a cut-out that let her show off her curvy chest, as she sported tight spandex shorts. She wore her hair slicked back in a ponytail or bun, and placed her left hand on her head. Bregje smiled with her mouth closed, as she tilted her head to the left.

Since then, the model also shared a photo of her all-pink outfit that she wore on a night out. Heinen faced her back to the camera, so it’s hard to know what the front of the dress looked like, but it was made of a shiny pink fabric and had long sleeves. She wore her hair in a slicked back low ponytail, and smiled widely for the camera.

In addition, her Instagram Story also revealed a new piece of jewelry that she received from M Jewelers. The model opened a white box to reveal a necklace of her name, which might be encrusted in diamonds. She added sparkles to the video, so it was hard to see the actual necklace. Perhaps Bregje will sport it in the future and share more details about it with her fans.

The model comes from Borculo, which is a town in the Netherlands. She described to GQ how “There are two bars and not much else to do but I have the best memories from my childhood. When I grew up, I thought it was boring, but now looking back, it’s so nice. Everyone knows each other.”

Now, Heine is based in New York. And she previously shared with her fans that her goal for 2019 is to “get in the best shape I’ve ever been in this year.” In the post, the model sported a bright red outfit consisting of tight leggings and a matching zip-up hoodie. She completed the look with a black sports bra and black sneakers, and appeared to be in a European setting. Perhaps she was in the Netherlands, but since there was no geo-tag, it’s hard to know for certain.

Bregje isn’t the only notable model to come out of the Netherlands and make it in the American market. Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd is also from the same country, although her hometown is Amsterdam rather than the small town of 7,000 people that Heinen is from.