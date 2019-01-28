Trump Hits Back At Ann Coulter Over ‘Wimp’ Remark

Building a monumental wall on the U.S.-Mexico border in order to curb illegal immigration and stop crime was one of Donald Trump’s key campaign promises. The president is yet to deliver, and his supporters appear to be to becoming more and more agitated as each day goes by.

As detailed by a previous Inquisitr report, even the most loyal elements of Trump’s base — QAnon followers, for instance — appear to have turned against the president following the government shutdown fiasco.

Trump shut the government down in an effort to pressure the Democratic Party into submitting and relocating funds for his expensive border projects., but the Democratic Party resisted, withstanding Trump’s threats and refusing to buckle down.

After promising not to cave, Trump caved and temporarily reopened the government. Both sides now have three weeks to reach a compromise. Unless they do so, the president will, he has announced, declare a national emergency and start building the wall.

It is not only Trump supporters and the media that is turning against the president. Conservative journalists, pundits, and social media personalities viciously slammed Trump for caving and letting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi get the upper hand.

Notably, conservative author and commentator, Ann Coulter, took to Twitter to describe the president as a “wimp.”

“Good news for George Herbert Walker Bush: As of today, he is no longer the biggest wimp ever to serve as President of the United States,” Coulter tweeted.

Coulter’s “wimp” tweet resulted in a number of television and other appearances for the journalist. As the Hill notes, Coulter went on comedian Bill Maher’s show, and appeared on Los Angeles radio station KNX, slamming and ridiculing the president.

“Look, it’s crazy that I expect a president to keep a promise he made every day for 18 months,” she told Maher. Coulter was even more critical of Trump during the KNX interview. The conservative author said that there was “no question” that House Majority Speaker Nancy Pelosi outsmarted Trump during the shutdown.

Coulter’s tweet and subsequent press statements have evidently reached the president, who hit back at the journalist in an interview published on Sunday.

“I hear she’s become very hostile,” Trump said, according to the Hill.

“Maybe I didn’t return her phone call or something.”

The publication notes that Coulter has — although an early Trump supporter — criticized the president on numerous occasions, noting that failure to deliver on the border wall promise could cost him the re-election. In December, Donald Trump unfollowed the conservative pundit on Twitter in what appeared to be a reaction to some of her criticism.