Zac Efron’s Sundance Party Reportedly Left Guests Freezing For Hours

Zac Efron’s newest project, a film called Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, was recently released during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

After the viewing, a party was thrown to celebrate the cast and staff. Unfortunately, some of those who planned to attend the party were left seriously disappointed.

The party had been planned some time in advance and was scheduled to start at midnight on Saturday, but not everyone was able to enjoy the star-studded event. Long lines of attendees who had RSVP’d and were “on the list” reportedly waited for hours in the cold to gain access to the festival event.

According to a recent report from Page Six, the party hit max capacity only moments after it began which meant the party security was limited to only letting someone into the party after someone else exited.

Sources told the media outlet that bouncers and publishers were only letting VIP attendees go into the DIRECTV Lounge, leaving dozens of RSVP’d guests standing out in the cold as they anxiously waited for a chance to go inside.

As time continued to tick away, sources waiting in the line told Page Six the crowd gradually became more and more irate.

“I stood on that line for an hour, and they wouldn’t let anyone on it in. We were all on the list, which I guess didn’t mean anything,” one attendee revealed to Page Six.

Zac Efron Sundance party leaves attendees angry, freezing – Page Six https://t.co/U608rUeuta pic.twitter.com/CMzbOB1IcL — SimFly #BreakingNews (@Simfly1) January 27, 2019

Other would-be party attendees complained about the freezing cold Utah temperatures, including one woman who told Page Six her hands had gone numb waiting.

“I waited from midnight to 1:30 a.m. and didn’t even realize my hands were numb until I pulled out my phone to try and take a picture of Zac leaving.”

As the crowd continued to grow more and more frustrated, one of the party’s security guards openly admitted to the frozen crowd that their odds of getting in anytime soon weren’t very good.

One crowd member said that the bouncer seemed genuinely sorry for those who were left outside.

“He looked like he really felt bad for us and said there was probably no end in sight for waiting on that line.” An unnamed attendee revealed.

The event went on in this fashion until a little after one in the morning, which is reportedly when Zac made his exit from the lounge.

Once the actor (and his new platinum blonde hair) was gone, the line suddenly began moving. By this point in the night most of the star-studded guests had left as did the excitement of those finally getting to go inside.

Many of the original crowd reportedly gave up and went home cold, angry, and disappointed.

As if I wasn't going to write about blonde Zac Efron and the Ted Bundy movie at Sundance https://t.co/WmAgtqPMLM — Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) January 27, 2019

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile also stars Lilly Collins, John Malkovitch, and Jim Parsons. It explores the story of serial killer Ted Bundy through the eyes of his longtime girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer, who struggled to wrap her mind around the idea that her loved one was a hardened murdering mastermind.

The film officially released Friday during the Sundance Film Festival.