Hailey Baldwin Rocks A Yellow Bikini In Snakeskin Print

Hailey Baldwin is looking chic in a bikini on Instagram, as she shared a couple of photos of herself soaking up the sun. She sported a neon yellow swimsuit with a snakeskin print, as she accessorized with large gold hoop earrings. The first photo showed her sitting on a beach chair and towel, as she faced the camera and wore her hair slicked back. A second photo showed her posing next to a piece of driftwood in front of a very blue ocean. There’s no geo-tags so it’s hard to know where she’s at. Meanwhile, her husband Justin Bieber hasn’t updated his Instagram in about a week. It’s likely the two are enjoying the getaway together.

These bikini pics come at the heels of rumors that the couple is planning a beach wedding, as described by Cosmopolitan. A source spilled that “Justin and Hailey both love tropical destinations. They are currently looking into options for a tropical wedding.”

The wedding is more symbolic than anything, but that doesn’t seem to be taking the pressure off a perfect big day. The sourced added that “Although they are already married, they both want their wedding to be perfect. Hailey is working closely with their planner and figuring everything out. She is very excited to plan her wedding.”

Last fall, Hailey opened up to Harper’s Bazaar about her modeling career, as she noted that “My first fashion show in New York was for Tommy. He’s super supportive, kind, and just a cool family dude. They’ve got my back.” She also added that “It’s easy to not think about your mental health or your physical health because you keep pushing, pushing, pushing. Before this year, I wasn’t balancing anything.”

It’s no secret that Hailey and Justin depend on their faith to keep themselves grounded, especially during hard times. And while the couple are officially married already, a big bash is still expected in the future.

Their relationship has been in the spotlight since the beginning, and when Selena Gomez had her breakdown, it was even more so. Some people even blamed Justin’s relationship with Baldwin as one of the reasons for the breakdown, and his moves were closely scrutinized by fans and paparazzi following the news of her hospitalization.

However, Selena’s back in the real world now and appears to be doing well. With that being said, fans are looking forward to learning more about the wedding.