Georgia Fowler Rubs Sunscreen On Her Booty While Rocking Red, Plaid Bikini On Instagram

Georgia Fowler shared numerous Instagram Stories that gave fans a sneak peek at the Victoria’s Secret swimwear shoot. In particular, she shared several photos of her wearing a red-and-white plaid bikini by the pool, as she poured sunscreen on her hand and later her legs and derriere. She wore her hair down in loose waves and smiled widely for the camera.

In addition, the model shared a photo of her rocking a white swimsuit with off-the-shoulder short sleeves. She grabbed onto a tree with her hands, as she accessorized with a flower in her ear. Georgia pulled her hair back and popped her left hip for the photo. Fans loved it, letting her know that she is “Gorgeous,” “Beautiful and stunning,” and “You are so precious.”

And while many of Georgia’s recent posts have featured swimwear, she went out of the box to share a picture of her in an all-brownish red suit with a matching turtleneck underneath. She wore her hair in tight curls and looked younger than usual in the photo. And on the same day, Fowler shared a group photo from a dinner, where she sat next to fellow VS model, Sara Sampaio. Georgia looked great in a turtleneck white dress or top.

And for fans who are wondering about her relationship status, Fowler previously joked with the Daily Telegraph about her busy life and how it’s not conducive to finding a boyfriend.

“I’m never really in one place, which makes it hard to find a boyfriend. And when I’m back in New York, I don’t really want to be going out with a random person. I want to see my friends that I miss and, you know, catch up on washing and sit on my couch. And you’re not going to find [a boyfriend] on the couch, right?”

Georgia also shared some of the wisdom that she gained throughout the years of working as a model, noting that “You think that if you don’t get the job it’s ‘OK, I’m not beautiful,’ but now I [know] that sometimes casting directors are looking for something so specific — it’s not about them not liking you.”

It’s fairly standard for all models to face rejection at casting calls, and their advice is similar to Fowler’s. That the reason for not being chosen doesn’t necessarily reflect on your talents or lack of anything.

At any rate, fans can look forward to learning more about the VS swimwear collection. But for now, check out Georgia’s Stories for some of the trendy pieces that are due to be in stores soon.