Apple Reportedly Working To Launch Over-Ear Headphones In 2019

It seems Apple is ready to take its line of music accessories to the next level by introducing new over-ear headphones, according to a report from Digital Trends. The rumor of Apple’s over-ear headphones has been circulating since 2018, when tech analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that the company could be working on a “branded high-end, over-ear headphone with an ‘all-new’ design to add to its growing audio accessory lineup.”

After the success of the company’s previously released AirPods, its first attempt at completely wireless earbuds, it’s not hard to see why Apple would be considering larger headphones. A report from Bloomberg seems to corroborate Kuo’s prediction by explaining that Apple actually planned on launching the headphones in 2018 but has faced development challenges, causing the company to push the release date.

It’s possible that the headphones could be released as early as the second half of 2019.

Apple’s decision to step into the over-ear headphone game pulls into question the future of its current Beats lineup. In 2014, Apple made the unexpected and bold move of acquiring Beats Electronics, which was owned by Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine at the time. Since the acquisition, Apple has been including its own W1 chip in the Beats headphones and earbuds. Whether the company will neglect the Beats line to focus on its own headphones is unclear at this point. Perhaps the company will simply apply the knowledge gained from its acquisition of Beats to its branded headphones, while still developing and improving both.

If the headphones do become a reality, it’s likely they will feature the same W1 chip or an updated version to facilitate quick and easy connections between compatible Apple devices.

There has been no official announcement for the headphones nor are there any details about the possible features but if the company is releasing the headphones this year, there might be product leaks in the future.

Speaking of leaks, there have been several leaks surrounding the next version of Apple’s AirPods. Kuo has predicted there could be two updated models of the AirPods, a slightly updated model with “wireless charging support” and minor Bluetooth upgrades expected in 2019, as well as an all-new design for the AirPods in 2020, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

Fans of the company are also hoping Apple will allow wireless charging in the next version of its AirPods, in addition to the release of its AirPower wireless charging mat – which is said to already be in production after facing several delays.