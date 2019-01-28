NBA Rumors: After Winning 10 Games In A Row, GSW Still Far From Reaching Full Potential, Says Stephen Curry

Is there a team that can stop the Warriors' dominance?

When they struggled earlier in the 2018-19 NBA season, most people thought that the Golden State Warriors’ dynasty is near to come to an end and that a new team will be bringing home the Larry O’Brien Trophy. Aside from being hit by injuries and suspensions, some of their core players, including Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, have shown a decline with their performance and have a hard time finding their rhythm. However, the Warriors succeeded to prove their doubters wrong.

Recently, the Warriors have once again started playing like true NBA champions. They managed to return to the top of the deep Western Conference and are currently on a 10-game winning streak. Despite their current dominance, Warriors star point guard Stephen Curry said that the Warriors can still perform at a higher level.

“Probably the best thing we’re doing now is taking care of the ball,” Curry said, via Nick Friedell of ESPN. “Playmakers are making the right decisions more times than not, getting shots up — that’s obviously when the talent takes over. Our defense has been better. People are settling into rotations with DeMarcus, and we got an edge about us. It hasn’t been perfect, and we know we can still be better. We’ve talked about putting a run together for a while now, and we’re right in the middle of a really good one.”

Kyrie Irving says Warriors 'got pretty lucky,' Stephen Curry responds https://t.co/zQE7S6lsiM — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) January 27, 2019

Stephen Curry’s recent statement is not a pure boast. The Warriors are really still far from reaching their full potential. Golden State’s core of Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, and Draymond Green may already be back to playing at an elite level, but their newest acquisition, DeMarcus Cousins, is still on a minute restriction and trying to make himself comfortable with the Warriors’ system.

With the Warriors having multiple NBA All-Stars, DeMarcus Cousins will be needing to learn how to excel in an off-ball capacity. However, Cousins doesn’t seem to be worried about his new role and looks more thrilled and excited about being in the Golden State. If he remains healthy throughout the season, Cousins will be having the opportunity to play for the first time in the postseason, and if things go as expected, “Boogie” could also win his first NBA championship title.

On Saturday night, the Warriors got the opportunity to test their power against the team, Boston Celtics, that is expected to become the new ruler of the LeBron James-less Eastern Conference. Kyrie Irving and the Celtics managed to keep the game close until the fourth quarter, but the Warriors still proved that they are the better team in the end.