Brad Pitt, Charlize Theron Reportedly More Than Friends With Benefits, According To Ex-Bodyguard

Brad Pitt and Charlize Theron are reportedly an item, but there’s still lots of speculation about whether the two are casually dating or headed toward a serious relationship. Now, an insider close to the South African-born actress is sharing details about their relationship. According to Radar Online, Brad Pitt’s ex-bodyguard, Kris Herzog, sat down for an interview with The Sun on Sunday, January 27. During the interview, Herzog revealed the two have been dating far longer than the media has reported – approximately four months.

However, he didn’t stop there. He went on to further discuss Brad Pitt and Charlize Theron’s relationship claiming there’s reportedly nothing casual about their involvement. Although it’s only been four months, the two appear to be in it for the long haul. “I spoke to Charlize about four months ago and she told me Sean Penn had introduced them,” Herzog said. “I know as a fact they’ve been together for the last four months,” Brad Pitt’s former bodyguard said. “I’ve seen them once myself together. They’re definitely dating but they’re keeping it secret until they work out whether it’s going to be long-term.”

The latest report about Brad Pitt and Charlize Theron’s relationship follow a string of speculative reports about whether or not they were even dating. Earlier this month, when the famed couple made headlines, an insider close to the couple claimed they’d only been dating about a month. However, new reports suggest otherwise. In fact, it was previously rumored that Charlize Theron and Angelina Jolie were already at odds.

The two women have reportedly had a longstanding feud similar to an unspoken professional competition. An insider close to Angelina Jolie reportedly shared details about the ladies’ alleged feud. The insider actually claimed that Angelina Jolie, who is embroiled in a heated divorce battle with Brad Pitt, enjoys the competitive streak and allegedly makes it a point to outdo Charlize Theron.

Angie hasn’t made a deal with Universal to do their next monster flick, but the offer’s still on the table. She could use the $20m paycheck. She seems to enjoy sticking it to Charlize, who wanted to do this film and is convinced Angie stepped in to take it off her.

Despite the rumors about the ladies’ feud, neither has confirmed nor denied all of the speculations. But regardless of what happens, it doesn’t look like Angelina will be completely out of Brad Pitt’s life anytime soon. The two have six children together and their divorce is not yet final.