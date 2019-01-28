Spoilers For ‘General Hospital’ Tease That Drew May Finally Get Some Romance

Drew Cain has been off the romance radar for a while now.

General Hospital will be seeing a bit more romance as Valentine’s Day approaches. One character on the ABC soap hasn’t had any luck in that department for a while now. Ever since Drew Cain split up with Sam Morgan, he has been trying to discover exactly where he fits in life, especially since he doesn’t have any of his own memories, just that of his twin brother Jason. He has no memory of his past with Kim Nero, but it sounds like he is about to make some new ones very soon.

Drew has been spending plenty of time with Kim as they both have come together to deal with Oscar’s cancer and what appears to be the end of his short life. The twosome has already shared a New Year’s Eve kiss, but they were in the moment at that time. But now that she and Julian Jerome are no longer together, Kim is leaning more and more on Drew. General Hospital spoilers put out by Soap Central teases that Drew and Kim will be comforting each other, which is expected to draw them even closer together.

More spoilers down the road reveal that Julian may want to get Kim back, but she will be developing some romantic feelings for her son’s dad once again. That will leave her caught between the two men vying for her attention. However, Drew may just take a step back to let her be with Julian because that is just the kind of guy he is. He just wants Kim to be happy, especially having to deal with Oscar’s grim prognosis.

Many General Hospital fans still want Drew back with Sam. However, that doesn’t look like it’s going to happen at all. Sam and Jason just officially got back together last week. They are wanting to rebuild their lives together as a family, so that leaves Drew open to find romance with someone else.

A while back, there looked like there could have been some sparks between him and Margaux, but nothing developed with her. The DA has been scarce lately as well. That could still happen eventually, but for now, the writers are putting Drew together with Kim.

If Oscar does end up dying, those two will need each other either as friends or something more. Kim has always had feelings for Drew, but those feelings seemed to fade a bit since her relationship with Julian bloomed into something more than just casual.

This love triangle may just get more complicated as time goes by. More General Hospital updates and spoilers are on the horizon, so keep checking back.