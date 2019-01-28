Kamala Harris’ Secret Weapon In The 2020 Election Is Her Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority

California Senator Kamala Harris has officially kicked off her 2020 presidential campaign.

Kamala Harris, 54, is a democratic California senator with her sights set on the White House. She has recently launched her 2020 election presidential campaign, already gaining the support of thousands of potential voters. When she made the choice to run for office, she knew the journey would not be an easy one. However, she has a secret weapon in her back pocket that will help her along the way. She is backed up by her sisters at Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated — the nation’s oldest black sorority, according to CNN.

The sorority was founded in 1908 by nine strong young women at Howard University. They believed that when joined together in unison, women could change the world. Through the years the sorority has supported and empowered young black women to reach their educational and career goals. It has grown exponentially, including 300,000 women across the nation. Harris attributes Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority as one of the main factors that attributed to her success.

Senator Kamala Harris of California officially kicked off her campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination at an Oakland rally where she called on all Americans to "speak truth about what’s happening" in the Trump era https://t.co/tc1jW7ZiIH — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 28, 2019

Experts believe that the sorority will be able to provide Harris with just the boost she needs to capture the hearts of democratic American women. With their vast platform and many connections, they will be able to assist with networking and fundraising goals to help keep the spotlight on Harris.

Upon the announcement that the senator was running for president, the sisters of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority quickly came together to decide how they might best offer her support. Lorri Saddler Rice, who pledged AKA with Harris at Howard in 1986, encourages the nation not to underestimate how much power the sisterhood really has. “We’re talking about political power and we have it. We have it and we’re going to leverage it. You’ll see it’s going to make a difference,” she said.

Over a dozen of Harris’ sorority sisters joined her in Washington, D.C., last week to plan the launch of her campaign. In an interview with CNN, they claimed to have already sprung into action at a national level to secure support and funds for Harris. “The sisterhood is still very real,” said Saddler Rice. “There was a connection that was made back on the campus of our university that has transcended miles and years that brought us here today.”

The women spoke highly of Harris, claiming they weren’t surprised when she heard her big news. “We’re just a group that would dream things up and we believed we could make them happen. Kamala was definitely one of those people,” one sister stated.