Chrissy Teigen Posts Throwback Video Of Herself Rocking Some Very Revealing Bikinis On The Runway

Chrissy Teigen has officially been looking awesome for over a decade.

On Sunday, the supermodel turned supermom and social media maven posted a compilation video of herself rocking some bikini looks on the runway, clips that she estimated were from “Miami Swim Fashion Week circa 2008.” In the video, the younger Teigen rocked a series of very skimpy bikinis on the runway as cameras shuttered.

“You looked so amazing and you still do!” one admirer wrote.

“You can’t be cuter. You’re a lady super hero,” another commented.

While Chrissy Teigen may be a fan of her amazing looks now, she has learned to let go of the bikini body that helped land her on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. She recently opened up about her evolving views on body image and not being so hard on herself about moving beyond her modeling weight.

“Honestly, I don’t ever have to be in a swimsuit again,” she told W magazine.

“Since I was 20 years old, I had this weight in my mind that I am, or that I’m supposed to be. I’ve been so used to that number for 10 years now. And then I started realizing it was a swimsuit-model weight. There’s a very big difference between wanting to be that kind of fit and wanting to be happy-fit.”

Chrissy added that having kids has changed her views on life — and her body, stretching out areas that were once much tighter.

But Teigen said she also fell into postpartum depression following the birth of her daughter, Luna, and the effect it had on her body.

“After Luna, I was drinking too much,” she told the magazine.

“I wasn’t eating as much because I was full from drinking. I wasn’t being good to my body. I remember being so bruised from nothing.”

Teigen has since become an advocate for body positivity and for women to take care of themselves, offering a message to counter the pressures they might feel to look a certain way or maintain a certain weight. She is never afraid to share her insecurities and post photos that show the real side of herself.

While her looks are still amazing more than 10 years after the images in the video, Chrissy Teigen’s career has changed considerably. She has since branched out beyond just bikini modeling to serve as a television host and social media star, with millions of followers.