When Is ‘The Ranch’ Part 7 Expected To Hit Netflix?

Netflix recently released Part 6 of The Ranch and die-hard fans who have already binged through all available episodes in the streaming library have one simple question – when will Part 7 be released?

Currently streaming its sixth installment and its third season, the Netflix Original Series tells the story of a dysfunctional family on their farm in the fictitious town of Garrison, Colorado. The star-studded cast list includes Ashton Kutcher, Danny Masterson, Debra Winger, Elisha Cuthbert, and Sam Elliott.

The series offers a sense of nostalgia because has featured a lot of guest appearances from the cast of That ’70s Show. Thus far, the series has produced 60 episodes over three seasons.

The show was originally released on Netflix back in 2016. According to What’s on Netflix, the series does not have the best reviews despite having a following that continues to grow.

The survival of the show’s following is something many have found to be especially surprising considering the show recently fired one of its original cast members, Danny Masterson, due to the plethora of sexual assault allegations against the actor.

What’s On Netflix has also confirmed The Ranch has been renewed for an additional season (which will include a Part 7 and a Part 8). The Ranch has a bit of a unique release set up as Netflix has released the series in 10-episode increments splitting each season of the series up into two parts.

Unfortunately for those hoping to snag a few spoilers for the upcoming season, Netflix, the producers, and the cast have done a good job staying tight-lipped about what fans of the series can expect.

We do know that Masterson’s character, Rooster, will definitely not be returning as the writers wrote him out of the show in Part 6. We will, however, see the introduction of a new character, Luke Matthews, played by Dax Shepard.

Dax Shepard Joins The Ranch Cast in Wake of Danny Masterson's Exit https://t.co/9TeXO5yDwb — People (@people) March 16, 2018

Intended to be a replacement for Masterson, many expect Shepard to stick around for several seasons.

There are also rumors that Debra Winger may be leaving the show during Part 7, but this isn’t a rumor that has been confirmed as of yet.

When Can Fans Expect Part 7?

Unfortunately, there isn’t a confirmed release date for Part 7 and Part 8 of The Ranch as of yet. What’s On Netflix, however, speculates Part 7 will hit the library during June of 2019 and Part 8 will come in 2020 if the streaming giant sticks to their typical release schedule for this particular series.

We’re off the deep end — because Part 6 is HERE. Beau sure does make a great Pop-Pop, dontcha think? pic.twitter.com/7T8LFM43MK — The Ranch (@theranchnetflix) December 7, 2018

As Netflix subscribers know too well, the streaming giant tends to be fairly consistent with release schedules.