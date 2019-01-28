Norman Reedus Shares Sweet Photo Of Daughter’s Bare Feet On Instagram

'The Walking Dead' star melted the hearts of his fans with a photo of his daughter's small feet on Instagram.

The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus sent his 6.1 million Instagram followers swooning just a few hours ago when he shared an absolutely adorable photo of his daughter’s bare feet.

Reedus’s own bare feet could also be seen in the blurred background of the photo as his newborn daughter appeared to be resting in her daddy’s lap as they enjoyed a lazy Sunday together.

As People Magazine reminds us, the 50-year-old actor – who recently celebrated his birthday earlier this month – welcomed his daughter into the world back in November with his girlfriend Diane Kruger.

Unfortunately for fans of the TWD star, Reedus and his 42-year-old actress girlfriend are being extra private with the details of their newborn daughter. Information including her birth details and her name have yet to be revealed. Neither Norman nor Diane has taken to social media to share a full photo of the baby girl as of yet either.

Reedus, however, did share a sweet photo of himself holding his daughter’s hand on Christmas Eve as he revealed he had “a lot to be thankful for this year.”

In just a couple hours, Reedus’ latest look at his baby girl has accumulated just shy of 200,000 likes and over 2,300 comments.

Unsurprisingly, his huge Instagram following can’t help but swoon over how adorable his daughter’s tiny feet are in the photo.

“Baby feet are the best thing,” one individual exclaimed in the comment section.

A second Instagram user gushed, “Her baby feet are cuter than yours.”

“These kind of photos makes the best kind of treasured photos!” A third follower added.

Overall, the general consensus in the comment section of the photo was cuteness overload as many poured in using the word “cute” or simply leaving a bunch of heart emoticons.

It also appears as if Norman’s followers have taken to respecting his privacy as there weren’t any comments badgering for additional details about the newborn or a full photo of her.

Norman and Diane have been in a relationship since the summer of 2016 after working together on the set of the movie Sky. While this is the couple’s first child together, Norman is also the father of his son, Mingus Lucien, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend, Helena Christensen.

Prior to her relationship with The Walking Dead star, the All That Divides Us actress was married to Guillaume Canet for five years from 2001 to 2006. She also dated Joshua Jackson for a decade, the Daily Mail reminds us.