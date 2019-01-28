Lisa Vanderpump Skipped Andy Cohen’s Baby Shower, But Not For The Reason You Think

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star is reportedly feuding with her co-stars, but her no-show baby shower status was due to business.

Andy Cohen’s baby shower was a who’s who of Housewives stars, but one reality TV queen bee skipped the festivities. Lisa Vanderpump, the only original cast member still on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills besides Kyle Richards, did not attend the Bravo bash held at the Palm Beverly Hills ahead of the arrival of Andy Cohen’s baby boy, who is due via surrogate within weeks.

In addition to Kyle Richards, who served as one of the shower’s party hosts, Cohen was feted by all of the current Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars besides Vanderpump: Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Denise Richards, and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.

But while Lisa Vanderpump’s absence was noticeable at the A Star Is Born-themed shower, an insider revealed to Page Six that it was not an intentional snub that had anything to do with the rumored feud she’s involved in with her Real Housewives co-stars. Instead, the wealthy restaurateur reportedly skipped longtime pal Andy Cohen’s baby shower because she was in Las Vegas working on her new lounge at Caesars Palace, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden.

On Friday, Lisa Vandrpump tweeted a selfie to announce, “In Vegas baby… Food tasting, designing… #VanderpumpVegas Coming soon!”

Vanderpump also posted several Instagram photos on the same day as Cohen’s baby shower which she tagged World Market Center Las Vegas. The longtime Bravo star posed with her beloved Pomeranian pup, Giggy, as she described her Saturday as “a creative day in Vegas.” Vanderpump noted that pal Nick Alain, who recently helped design her West Hollywood bar Tom Tom, was also helping to create her Vegas cocktail garden.

Several followers posted to the comments section to ask Lisa Vanderpump why she wasn’t at Andy Cohen’s baby shower, which was attended by more than 50 stars from the Real Housewives franchise.

“She’s opening a restaurant in Vegas….and this was Market weekend for the design world in Vegas,” one fan wrote in Vanderpump’s defense. “Also, Andy surprised everyone w this news 6 wks before the baby is due. So I think you can figure it out from there.”

Of course, if Lisa Vanderpump hadn’t been tied up in Vegas and had actually shown up for Andy Cohen’s shower, it may have been awkward. Fans of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills know that Vanderpump is not speaking to her co-stars after a rumored fight that will play out on the upcoming ninth season of the Bravo reality show.

Kyle Richards previously told Us Weekly, that she has reached out to Vanderpump in recent months to no avail, and she shut down rumors that the rest of the Beverly Hills cast has shut the OG housewife out.

“I keep seeing stories out there that she’s not been invited and excluded…everyone’s been invited to everything,” Richards told Us. “There has not been any event that she’s not been invited to. So if she’s not there, it’s because it’s her choice. People speculating or people saying, ‘Oh, she’s being bullied or excluded’ is not true…she’s always included, and I guess if she wants to come around and show up, she will.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns Tuesday, Feb. 12, on Bravo.