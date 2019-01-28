Kylie Jenner Dragged Into The Game’s Lyrical Fiasco With Kim Kardashian, Rapper Makes Reference To Her As Well

A couple of days ago, The Game turned heads when he allegedly admitted he’d had a sexual relationship with Kim Kardashian. Now, the California rapper is stirring up more chaos with his latest reference to Kylie Jenner. According to People magazine, The Game allegedly insinuated that he made cereal for Kylie Jenner after sleeping with her sister Kim Kardashian. “Her sister made a billion in makeup / I used to make her frosted flakes when she wakes up,” The Game said.

It has been reported that the reference to Kylie Jenner appears in the same song The Game made headlines for over the weekend. Footage of the listening party where the record was played is now circulating on social media, which is why so many people are discussing the controversial song.

As expected, The Game’s statement about Kylie Jenner has also caught the attention of fans. Although it seemed relatively innocent, some people are wondering when exactly did this happen. With so many male celebrities under scrutiny for sexual misconduct, some have raised questions about whether or not Kylie was of age when that occurred. In the past, The Game had been at the center of controversy over accusations of involvement with underage girls. While the timeline of events is a big topic of discussion among Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans, The Game has yet to respond to the questions.

The latest news follows the release of The Game’s controversial song which included sexual references to Kylie’s sister, Kim Kardashian. On Thursday, January 24, the song was debuted at a listening party and it definitely didn’t take long for The Game’s lyrics to make headlines. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, The Game offered graphic details about his sex life with Kim Kardashian. In fact, the rapper’s words were so explicit, fans wondered if The Game would send Kanye into a frenzy.

The Game says he used to make Kylie Jenner “Frosted Flakes” when she woke up. ????????????????. pic.twitter.com/1Bp1aI2eVH — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) January 26, 2019

When Drake became embroiled in a heated social media war with Kim back in September, Kanye wasted no time firing back. Months after the feud, Kanye was still angry. In December, he lashed out at Drake yet again. Although the tweets have since been deleted, fans haven’t forgotten what happened.

“I never knew till this morning that Drake followed my wife on Instagram back in September,” Kanye wrote.”I had to bring this up because it’s the most f—ed up thing of all and I just saw it this morning,” he continued. “Imagine having a problem with somebody and they follow your wife on Instagram,” he added.

Now, fans are waiting to hear what he has to say about The Game.