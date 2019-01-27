‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers And Rumors: What Is Kerry Hiding?

Could Ashley be behind Kerry's mysterious syringe?

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that next week things come to a head for Jack and Kerry’s relationship, and they decide where to go with things. There are many fan-generated theories and rumors about whatever secret Kerry is keeping from Jack.

According to the Inquisitr, Jack (Peter Bergman) actually finds Kerry’s (Alice Hunter) syringe in her purse next week when he grabs it during the engagement dinner he hosts for Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Arturo (Jason Canela). Jack gets irritated with Kerry’s rude behavior because she spends a long time stepping out of the dinner to answer texts.

It’s been so long since Jack had a love interest that he would enjoy working things out, but only if Kerry can be honest. Ultimately, they discuss their relationship, and Kerry and Jack come to an understanding, but nobody knows for sure if they will move forward or break up.

Long-time viewers have speculated for several weeks about why Kerry carries the syringes. Is she on hormone therapy? Does Kerry have diabetes? Could she have some other type of disease? There are multiple possibilities for her unusual behavior and the syringe.

A Y&R fan named Hope Krasner-Hart posed a crazy question in her Facebook fan group. She said, “Here’s a wild speculation. I’m also wondering why Kerry had a needle in her purse? Is she transgender? Or trying to hurt Jack? Could Victor [Eric Braeden] be up to his old tricks playing games with Jack? Or maybe Phyllis [Gina Tognoni] since Kerry is working for Phyllis. I’m wondering if she’s a spy for Victor.”

Do you think Jack should trust Kerry? #YR pic.twitter.com/buE1rrwGhC — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) January 25, 2019

Another view replied, “Question: how did people come up with the idea that Kerry is transgender?? When I see her, I see a tall, beautiful black woman. STOP comparing her to Maya. Maya is on B&B!!!!”

On Y&R‘s sister soap The Bold and the Beautiful, Maya Avant (Karla Mosley) is a transgender woman, which is what makes many daytime viewers think that perhaps Genoa City will tackle a similar storyline, but many fans disagree that Kerry is hiding the secret that she used to be a man.

“I originally thought she might be transgender, but now I think she may be taking fertility drugs to get pregnant by Jack! But why would she turn him down for sex all the time,” asked another viewer?

One possibility that few people have explored is that somehow Kerry works for Jack’s sister Ashley (Eileen Davidson). After all, Ashley spent much of last year trying to get revenge on her brother. What better way than by planting Kerry into Jabot and getting her to do something terrible to Jack while spilling company secrets for Ashley’s new competing company My Beauty?

The possibilities as to the purpose of Kerry’s syringe are nearly endless. It does look like this upcoming week at least some of the details will reveal why Kerry has the needle tucked away in her purse. The real reason will likely end up shocking fans.