‘The Young And The Restless’ Snags 21 Daytime Emmy Awards Pre-Nominations

Last year’s Daytime Emmy Awards debacle caused all four soap operas to threaten to boycott the show over the way NATAS handled a problem with an award category. However, things have smoothed over, and The Young and the Restless leads the pack with 21 pre-nominations for Daytime’s biggest night.

According to a Deadline report, three Y&R alums received a nod in the Oustanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category. Sharon Case as Sharon Newman, Eileen Davidson as Ashley Abbott, and Amelia Heinle as Victoria Newman was each named among the field of 10 actresses. Last year, Eileen Davidson took home the statue in this category, and sadly, she exited the show last fall.

Actors Peter Bergman (Jack Abbott), Eric Braeden (Victor Newman), and Jason Thompson (Billy Abbott) received pre-nominations in the category of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. They join seven of their peers in the highly competitive class from General Hospital, Days of Our Lives, and The Bold and the Beautiful.

In the Oustanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, Camryn Grimes (Mariah Copeland), Beth Maitland (Traci Abbot), and Mishael Morgan (Hilary Curtis) received the pre-nom honors. Last year, Grimes took home her second Daytime Emmy and her first in this category. As for Morgan, she devastated fans by leaving the show last year, and they would love to see her on the red carpet for the awards show.

Meanwhile, Bryton James (Devon Hamilton) and Thad Luckinbill (J.T. Hellstrom) received the pre-nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. Viewers remember James’ strong performance as he struggled with Hilary’s death and his grief. As for Luckinbill, he portrayed a storyline where J.T. became abusive to his ex-wife and fiance Victoria.

For Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series, Y&R actresses shined with five nominees. The include Alyvia Alyn Lind (Faith Newman), Sasha Calle (Lola Rosales), Cait Fairbanks (Tessa Porter), Camryn Hamm (Shauna Nelson), and Lexi Stevenson (Mattie Ashby).

The Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series included Noah Alexander Gerry (Charlie Ashby), Tristan Lake Leabu (Reed Hellstrom), and Zach Tinker (Fenmore Baldwin). Notably absent is Michael Mealor who portrays Kyle Abbott.

Daniel Hall (Scott Grainger) and Kelly Kruger (Mackenzie Browning) picked up prenominations in the category of Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series for Y&R.

The 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards nominations will be revealed on March 20, and the ceremony is on May 5. In recent years, the show is live streamed for viewers instead of airing on TV.