Candice Swanepoel Sizzles In A Nude-Colored Swimsuit And Flaunts Her Famous Curves On Instagram

Candice Swanepoel is one of the most popular faces of Victoria’s Secret label and anything she dons becomes an instant trend among her fans because they look up to her as a style icon. On Sunday afternoon, January 27, the 30-year-old model posted a photograph of herself wearing a nude-colored swimsuit to send temperatures instantly soaring.

The model could be seen lying straight on a wooden floor with her legs slightly bent and her eyes closed. She wore little to no makeup and wore her hair down to keep it very simple. The barely-there outfit, as well as the posture in which she posed for the photo, allowed her to flaunt her famous curves and her enviable thighs which makes it hard for many to believe that Candice is a mother of two children.

In her caption, she informed her fans that nature always inspires her and that’s the thing which brings her inner peace despite all the outside noise.

“Nature is perfect and deep. Well, at least, for me it is,” the model said. Within a few minutes of going live, the picture amassed more than 32,000 likes and close to 137 comments wherein fans and followers expressed their admiration for the model’s beautiful face and amazing figure, and said that she is, indeed, one of the “best Victoria’s Secret models.”

The model also posted an up-close image of herself a few days ago where the camera focused on her beautiful blue eyes and made many hearts melt. Candice’s pic proved a misconception — that only those pictures where models show skin become a hit on Instagram — wrong as it racked up 283,000 likes and close to 16,00 comments, which was way more than some of her very revealing bikini pics.

And before that, she also posted a throwback picture to send birthday wishes to fellow model Doutzen Kroes, where the two supermodels were featured wearing skimpy bikinis. As the Inquisitr earlier reported, what struck fans and followers the most about the snap was Candice’s pregnancy, and fans pointed out that even though she was a mom to be when the picture was captured, her body was amazingly fit.

The article also detailed that Candice keeps no secrets when it comes to her fitness routine and she has already revealed in an interview that working out is an obsession for her. The model expressed that she can’t spend a day without being physically active, per Shape.