‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Preview For February Sweeps: The J.T. Storyline Continues

The Young and the Restless spoilers preview for February sweeps reveals turmoil to Genoa City as massive secrets come out while couples struggle to stay together through such shocking revelations. One thing that might not happen is the end of the J.T. storyline.

As February rolls around, Nick (Joshua Morrow) reexamines both of his relationships, according to Soap Opera Digest. Nick cannot help but feel betrayed by Sharon (Sharon Case) keeping the secret about her involvement in J.T.’s death while they were engaged, according to the Inquisitr. He wants Sharon to at least take responsibility for her part in the demise of their relationship. Of course, Sharon isn’t inclined to take any blame considering Nick slept with Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) during their one-night break without telling her.

Plus, Nick is also hurt that Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) kept the secret too. He wonders if she’s the one trying to frame Victor (Eric Braeden), but decides it’s not Phyllis eventually. Meanwhile, Phyllis struggles to keep her hatred of Victor in check, which is difficult. Plus somebody with a massive grudge against the Newmans (who may or may not be Phyllis) continues to use J.T.’s death to get revenge. Victor finds himself working overtime to protect Nikki and his family from the unknown threat.

At the Ashby household, Cane (Daniel Goddard0) hopes to make amends to Lily (Christel Khalil), but he faces an uphill battle. The couple barely revived after Cane’s dalliance with Juliet, which resulted in Cane’s son Sam. Last year on Valentine’s Day, Cane and Lily renewed their vows and less than a year later, he’s already cheating again. Plus, they’ve dealt with the fact that Lily is serving a prison sentence for distracted driving, which led to an accident that took Hilary’s life. It looks like the odds may be stacked against these two.

Meanwhile, Summer (Hunter King) surprises everyone by returning to Genoa City. However, nobody is surprised that she wants to win Kyle (Michael Mealor) for herself. The Inquisitr reported that Summer will ultimately rely on Fen (Zack Tinker) to come between Kyle and Lola (Sasha Calle) in order to break them up. Lola’s refusal to take her relationship with Kyle to the next level might also end up pushing Kyle toward Summer.

As for Devon (Bryton James), in February he learns even more about his sister Ana’s (Loren Lott). It turns out Ana has a hidden agenda, which will lead Devon to question his trust in her. He was burned once by Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) stealing Mariah’s (Camryn Grimes) words, and he’s wary of paying such a high price again — even for his sister.

Finally, Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) struggles with her feelings for brothers Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Arturo (Jason Canela). Mia’s apparent desire for both brothers will cause issues in her own marriage as well as in Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Arturo’s engagement. Someone is unhappy about Abby’s engagement to Arturo and works to sabotage their happiness. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victor, and Mia are prime suspects behind the sabotage.