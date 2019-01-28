WWE News: Complete Order Of Entries And Eliminations For 2019 Men’s And Women’s ‘Royal Rumble’ Matches

With two big battle royals each year now, the Royal Rumble turns into an even more fun pay-per-view as the unpredictability factor is raised. Both the male and female superstars battle it out to snag main event slots at WrestleMania, and 2019 was no different as they all looked to be the last one standing. Now, let’s check out all the details of the order of entries and eliminations for both the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches.
A number of other matches were on the Royal Rumble card with major titles from both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live on the line. Still, fans were truly looking forward to the two battle royals more than anything else.
Before either of the two big battle royals, here is what took place on the Royal Rumble as recapped by WWE:
- Asuka defeated Becky Lynch to retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship
- Shane McMahon & The Miz defeated The Bar to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championship
- Ronda Rousey defeated Sasha banks to retain the Raw Women’s Championship
The winners of these two matches would receive main event spots at WrestleMania 35 to face the champion of their choosing.
WOMEN'S #RoyalRumble TIME.
Here are the rules… pic.twitter.com/EShmcgMIcU
— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2019
Women’s Royal Rumble Match
2019 Order of Entries
1.) Lacey Evans
2.) Natalya
3.) Mandy Rose
4.) Liv Morgan
5.) Mickie James
6.) Ember Moon
7.) Billie Kay
8.) Nikki Cross
9.) Peyton Royce
10.) Tamina
11.) Xia Li (NXT)
12.) Sarah Logan
13.) Charlotte Flair
14.) Kairi Sane
15.) Maria Kanellis
16.) Naomi
17.) Candice LeRae (NXT)
18.) Alicia Fox
19.) Kacy Catanzaro (NXT)
20.) Zelina Vega
21.) Ruby Riott
22.) Dana Brooke
23.) Io Shirai (NXT)
24.) Rhea Ripley (NXT UK)
25.) Sonya Deville
26.) Alexa Bliss
27.) Bayley
28.) Lana – Never actually made it to the ring
29.) Nia Jax
30.) Carmella
Alternate – Becky Lynch took Lana’s place
????????????@NaomiWWE SURVIVES! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/lGUNP2BHFR
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 28, 2019
2019 Order of Eliminations
1.) Liv Morgan by Natalya
2.) Mickie James by Tamina
3.) Nikki Cross by Iiconics
4.) Billie Kay by Lacey Evans
5.) Peyton Royce by Lacey Evans
6.) Xia Li by Charlotte Flair
7.) Sarah Logan by Kairi Sane and Natalya
8.) Tamina by Charlotte Flair
9.) Mandy Rose by Naomi
10.) Naomi by Mandy Rose
11.) Lacey Evans by Charlotte Flair
12.) Maria by Alicia Fox
13.) Alicia Fox by Ruby Riott
14.) Candice LeRae by Ruby Riott
15.) Kairi Sane by Ruby Riott
16.) Kacy Catanzaro by Rhea Ripley
17.) Dana Brooke by Rhea Ripley
18.) Zelina Vega by Rhea Ripley
19.) Sonya Deville by Alexa Bliss
20.) Ruby Riott by Bayley
21.) Rhea Ripley by Bayley
22.) Io Shirai by Nia Jax
23.) Natalya by Nia Jax
24.) Ember Moon by Alexa Bliss
25.) Alexa Bliss by Bayley and Carmella
26.) Carmella by Charlotte Flair
Final Four: Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, Bayley, Charlotte Flair
27.) Bayley by Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax
28.) Nia Jax by Becky Lynch
29.) Charlotte Flair by Becky Lynch
Winner: Becky Lynch
#WrestleMania, HERE SHE COMES!#RoyalRumble @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/0h5l8EoXsW
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 28, 2019
After the first shocking Royal Rumble, there were a few other matches on the card that needed to take place. Both of those matches were for the main men’s titles in WWE, and one of them had quite the shocking ending.
Daniel Bryan defeated AJ Styles to retain the WWE Championship, but he received some help from a returning Erick Rowan. There wasn’t much explained to that whole thing, but that should come this week.
After that match, Brock Lesnar and Finn Balor had a hard-hitting bout for the WWE Universal Championship which the “Beast Incarnate” retained.
And the man who drew #2️⃣ is none other than…
J-E-DOUBLE F J-A-DOUBLE R-E-DOUBLE T! #RoyalRumble @RealJeffJarrett pic.twitter.com/UYxhWpTW8U
— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2019
Men’s Royal Rumble Match
2019 Order of Entries
1.) Elias
2.) Jeff Jarrett
3.) Shinsuke Nakamura
4.) Kurt Angle
5.) Big E
6.) Johnny Gargano (NXT)
7.) Jinder Mahal
8.) Samoa Joe
9.) Curt Hawkins
10.) Seth Rollins
11.) Titus O’Neil
12.) Kofi Kingston
13.) Mustafa Ali
14.) Dean Ambrose
15.) No Way Jose
16.) Drew McIntyre
17.) Xavier Woods
18.) Pete Dunne (NXT UK)
19.) Andrade
20.) Apollo
21.) Aleister Black
22.) Shelton Benjamin
23.) Baron Corbin
24.) Jeff Hardy
25.) Rey Mysterio
26.) Bobby Lashley
27.) Braun Strowman
28.) Dolph Ziggler
29.) Randy Orton
30.) R-Truth – Never made it to the ring
Alternate – Nia Jax took R-Truth’s place
2019 Order of Eliminations
1.) Jeff Jarrett by Elias
2.) Kurt Angle by Shinsuke Nakamura
3.) Jinder Mahal by Johnny Gargano
4.) Big E by Samoa Joe
5.) Elias by Seth Rollins
6.) Titus O’Neil by Curt Hawkins
7.) Curt Hawkins by Samoa Joe
8.) Shinsuke Nakamura by Mustafa Ali
9.) Johnny Gargano by Dean Ambrose
10.) No Way Jose by Samoa Joe
11.) Xavier Woods by Drew McIntyre
12.) Kofi Kingston by Drew McIntyre
13.) Dean Ambrose by Aleister Black
14.) Samoa Joe by Mustafa Ali
15.) Apollo by Baron Corbin
16.) Aleister Black by Baron Corbin
17.) Pete Dunne by Drew McIntyre
18.) Lashley by Seth Rollins
19.) Baron Corbin by Andrade
20.) Shelton Benjamin by Braun Strowman
21.) Jeff Hardy by Braun Strowman
22.) Drew McIntyre by Dolph Ziggler
23.) Mustafa Ali by Nia Jax
24.) Nia Jax by Rey Mysterio
25.) Rey Mysterio by Randy Orton
26.) Randy Orton by Andrade
Final Four: Andrade, Seth Rollins, Dolph Ziggler, Braun Strowman
27.) Andrade by Braun Strowman
28.) Dolph Ziggler by Braun Strowman
29.) Braun Strowman by Seth Rollins
Winner: Seth Rollins
CONGRATULATIONS, @WWERollins!!! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/AqGUWlIcuG
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 28, 2019