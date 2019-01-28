WWE News: Complete Order Of Entries And Eliminations For 2019 Men’s And Women’s ‘Royal Rumble’ Matches

All the info you need for who entered and exited when.

With two big battle royals each year now, the Royal Rumble turns into an even more fun pay-per-view as the unpredictability factor is raised. Both the male and female superstars battle it out to snag main event slots at WrestleMania, and 2019 was no different as they all looked to be the last one standing. Now, let’s check out all the details of the order of entries and eliminations for both the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches.

A number of other matches were on the Royal Rumble card with major titles from both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live on the line. Still, fans were truly looking forward to the two battle royals more than anything else.

Before either of the two big battle royals, here is what took place on the Royal Rumble as recapped by WWE:

Asuka defeated Becky Lynch to retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship

Shane McMahon & The Miz defeated The Bar to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championship

Ronda Rousey defeated Sasha banks to retain the Raw Women’s Championship

The winners of these two matches would receive main event spots at WrestleMania 35 to face the champion of their choosing.

Women’s Royal Rumble Match

2019 Order of Entries

1.) Lacey Evans

2.) Natalya

3.) Mandy Rose

4.) Liv Morgan

5.) Mickie James

6.) Ember Moon

7.) Billie Kay

8.) Nikki Cross

9.) Peyton Royce

10.) Tamina

11.) Xia Li (NXT)

12.) Sarah Logan

13.) Charlotte Flair

14.) Kairi Sane

15.) Maria Kanellis

16.) Naomi

17.) Candice LeRae (NXT)

18.) Alicia Fox

19.) Kacy Catanzaro (NXT)

20.) Zelina Vega

21.) Ruby Riott

22.) Dana Brooke

23.) Io Shirai (NXT)

24.) Rhea Ripley (NXT UK)

25.) Sonya Deville

26.) Alexa Bliss

27.) Bayley

28.) Lana – Never actually made it to the ring

29.) Nia Jax

30.) Carmella

Alternate – Becky Lynch took Lana’s place

2019 Order of Eliminations

1.) Liv Morgan by Natalya

2.) Mickie James by Tamina

3.) Nikki Cross by Iiconics

4.) Billie Kay by Lacey Evans

5.) Peyton Royce by Lacey Evans

6.) Xia Li by Charlotte Flair

7.) Sarah Logan by Kairi Sane and Natalya

8.) Tamina by Charlotte Flair

9.) Mandy Rose by Naomi

10.) Naomi by Mandy Rose

11.) Lacey Evans by Charlotte Flair

12.) Maria by Alicia Fox

13.) Alicia Fox by Ruby Riott

14.) Candice LeRae by Ruby Riott

15.) Kairi Sane by Ruby Riott

16.) Kacy Catanzaro by Rhea Ripley

17.) Dana Brooke by Rhea Ripley

18.) Zelina Vega by Rhea Ripley

19.) Sonya Deville by Alexa Bliss

20.) Ruby Riott by Bayley

21.) Rhea Ripley by Bayley

22.) Io Shirai by Nia Jax

23.) Natalya by Nia Jax

24.) Ember Moon by Alexa Bliss

25.) Alexa Bliss by Bayley and Carmella

26.) Carmella by Charlotte Flair

Final Four: Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, Bayley, Charlotte Flair

27.) Bayley by Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax

28.) Nia Jax by Becky Lynch

29.) Charlotte Flair by Becky Lynch

Winner: Becky Lynch

After the first shocking Royal Rumble, there were a few other matches on the card that needed to take place. Both of those matches were for the main men’s titles in WWE, and one of them had quite the shocking ending.

Daniel Bryan defeated AJ Styles to retain the WWE Championship, but he received some help from a returning Erick Rowan. There wasn’t much explained to that whole thing, but that should come this week.

After that match, Brock Lesnar and Finn Balor had a hard-hitting bout for the WWE Universal Championship which the “Beast Incarnate” retained.

Men’s Royal Rumble Match

2019 Order of Entries

1.) Elias

2.) Jeff Jarrett

3.) Shinsuke Nakamura

4.) Kurt Angle

5.) Big E

6.) Johnny Gargano (NXT)

7.) Jinder Mahal

8.) Samoa Joe

9.) Curt Hawkins

10.) Seth Rollins

11.) Titus O’Neil

12.) Kofi Kingston

13.) Mustafa Ali

14.) Dean Ambrose

15.) No Way Jose

16.) Drew McIntyre

17.) Xavier Woods

18.) Pete Dunne (NXT UK)

19.) Andrade

20.) Apollo

21.) Aleister Black

22.) Shelton Benjamin

23.) Baron Corbin

24.) Jeff Hardy

25.) Rey Mysterio

26.) Bobby Lashley

27.) Braun Strowman

28.) Dolph Ziggler

29.) Randy Orton

30.) R-Truth – Never made it to the ring

Alternate – Nia Jax took R-Truth’s place

2019 Order of Eliminations

1.) Jeff Jarrett by Elias

2.) Kurt Angle by Shinsuke Nakamura

3.) Jinder Mahal by Johnny Gargano

4.) Big E by Samoa Joe

5.) Elias by Seth Rollins

6.) Titus O’Neil by Curt Hawkins

7.) Curt Hawkins by Samoa Joe

8.) Shinsuke Nakamura by Mustafa Ali

9.) Johnny Gargano by Dean Ambrose

10.) No Way Jose by Samoa Joe

11.) Xavier Woods by Drew McIntyre

12.) Kofi Kingston by Drew McIntyre

13.) Dean Ambrose by Aleister Black

14.) Samoa Joe by Mustafa Ali

15.) Apollo by Baron Corbin

16.) Aleister Black by Baron Corbin

17.) Pete Dunne by Drew McIntyre

18.) Lashley by Seth Rollins

19.) Baron Corbin by Andrade

20.) Shelton Benjamin by Braun Strowman

21.) Jeff Hardy by Braun Strowman

22.) Drew McIntyre by Dolph Ziggler

23.) Mustafa Ali by Nia Jax

24.) Nia Jax by Rey Mysterio

25.) Rey Mysterio by Randy Orton

26.) Randy Orton by Andrade

Final Four: Andrade, Seth Rollins, Dolph Ziggler, Braun Strowman

27.) Andrade by Braun Strowman

28.) Dolph Ziggler by Braun Strowman

29.) Braun Strowman by Seth Rollins

Winner: Seth Rollins