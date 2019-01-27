‘Aquaman’ Is Officially The Biggest DC Movie Ever Released

The film just passed 'The Dark Knight Rises' in the box office.

Aquaman has a lot to be thankful for these days, especially after it was just crowned the highest-earning DC film ever in the worldwide box office. The James Wan-directed film just surpassed Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises to become the biggest DC movie of all time.

Box Office Mojo is reporting that the Jason Momoa flick has passed the $1.09 billion mark, currently topping The Dark Knight Rises by just $5.8 million.

The top 10 DC Comics films currently stand as follows:

Aquaman ($1.09 billion) The Dark Knight Rises ($1.08 billion) The Dark Knight ($1 billion) Batman v Superman ($873 million) Wonder Woman ($821 million) Suicide Squad ($746 million) Man of Steel ($668 million) Justice League ($657 million) Batman ($411 million) Superman Returns ($391 million)

Aquaman has had much more success overseas than it has in the United States, only earning $316 million domestically. The Dark Knight Rises boasted an impressive $448 million domestically, keeping it as the No. 1 DC Comics movie overall in the United States. Aquaman is the sixth highest DC movie earner domestically, proving everything matters when it comes to international numbers. When it came to the more centric DCEU, Aquaman couldn’t match the domestic success of Batman v Superman, Wonder Woman, Man of Steel, or Suicide Squad.

Aquaman Now Highest-Grossing DC Film Ever, Passing Dark Knight Rises – https://t.co/WmqrtWwIH6 pic.twitter.com/4g42wJz7px — Screen Rant (@screenrant) January 27, 2019

Aquaman still sits behind Marvel Cinematic Universe films Avengers: Infinity War, Captain America: Civil War, Iron Man 3, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and The Avengers, proving that when it comes to comic book movies, Marvel is untouchable. With Aquaman‘s current pace in the box office, it should not surpass any of these MCU films.

The film lands at No. 24 on the highest-earning movies of all time list, and currently falls just behind Transformers: Dark of the Moon, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, Skyfall, and Transformers: Age of Extinction. Aquaman could climb a few more rungs on the ladder, but more than likely won’t make it into the top 20.

‘Aquaman’ Tops ‘Dark Knight Rises’ As #1 DC Movie Ever WW; ‘Glass’ Leads Sleepy Session – International Box Office https://t.co/Yv37AYgikQ pic.twitter.com/If38qj7sIL — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) January 27, 2019

The success of Aquaman has been a massive relief for the DCEU who had been struggling with critics and numbers over the last several years. Wonder Woman had been the studio’s only saving grace when it came to critics and audiences, but Aquaman has breathed new life into Warner Brothers, meaning big things are still to come.

Aquaman 2 is currently in development and James Wan is likely to return but is waiting on a good script, according to Screen Rant. Other upcoming films for DC include Shazam!, Joker, Wonder Woman 1984, and Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).