Buxom ‘Playboy’ Playmate Sara Underwood Bends Over The Railing Of Her Tree House In Barely-There Lace Lingerie

Former Playboy playmate Sara Jean Underwood has developed a penchant for travel as well as for posting provocative snapshots to popular social media site Instagram — indulging in both in equal measure. While she may best be known for her magazine appearances — and former hosting duties for G4 vehicle Attack of the Show! — Sara has made a name for herself in recent years for her artistic, creative, and altogether sexy shares.

In this particular image, her most recent share, Sara can be seen leaning up against the short railing that borders the deck of a rustic tree house. She is bent over slightly at the hips, accentuating her flat stomach and prominent bust. Clad in only a lacy, red, two-piece lingerie set — one which leaves very little to the imagination — the former television host and swimsuit model shows that she still has what it takes to capture the imagination and the hearts of her admirers.

Her signature blonde locks are freed from the constraint of the cute red cap she wore with this outfit previously, per the Inquisitr, and are styled straight to rest about the nape of her neck.

Surrounding Sara is a verdant forest, all irregular branches and moss. The well-constructed tree house can be seen to the left of the photographic frame, while the blonde bombshell finds herself ensconced in a network of probing tree limbs, limbs bearing long tendrils of lichen and needles.

In the caption of the image, Sara Underwood gave a shout-out to the venue responsible for building and maintaining the idyllic setting, as well as a promotional pitch for her upcoming social media series with her boyfriend and principal photographer, Jacob Witzling. Her inspiration and admiration for the locale is evident, as is the love that her fans and followers had for her most recent share.

Despite having been uploaded to Instagram only a few hours ago, as of the writing of this article, Sara’s most recent image has already been showered with over 50,000 likes in addition to nearly 300 comments. One user wrote, “So charming! Nature, the treehouse, the cute babe and the outfit, everything!” while another Instagram fan quipped, “Nice tree house and looking amazing.”

Sara Underwood has been traveling the world in the company of her boyfriend as of late, sharing snapshots from all over the globe, per the Chive. With the publication dubbing her “the U.S ambassador for sexy,” there can be little doubt that Sara has been working hard to live up to all expectations — and her fans simply can’t wait to see where her next snapshot takes her.